Politics Hunter Biden and Gavin Newsom Sound the Alarm Amid 'Camera-Loving' Donald Trump's Lack of Public Appearances After Health Exam Source: MEGA Hunter Biden and Gavin Newsom joined the chorus of critics calling Donald Trump's evasiveness a cover-up of his health crises. Lesley Abravanel June 4 2026, Published 3:58 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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The sudden absence of President Donald Trump from public view prompted sharp questioning from California Gov. Gavin Newsom and from former President Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden, who pointed out that the "camera-loving" president had vanished for several days following an annual physical. Although the almost 80-year-old president was last publicly seen at a cabinet meeting and had no public events on his schedule for over a week, he eventually emerged for a rocky Oval Office press conference that also sparked serious suspicions about the POTUS’ allegedly “perfect” health. “Trump hasn’t made a public appearance in 8 days. This after an unscheduled visit to the hospital- because he 'likes getting check-ups.' Thank God Jake Tapper (or as I like to call him- the Brick Tamland of his generation) is on the case hunting down clues in a book about my moms,” Hunter posted on X on Wednesday, June 3, a little over an hour after Donald’s Oval Office appearance, referring to Dr. Oz's absurd claims of why the POTUS keeps having "annual physicals" while jabbing Jake, a heavy critic of his dad's own cognitive health despite leaning lighter on Donald's.

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Source: MEGA Hunter Biden called out Donald Trump on X.

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Trump hasn’t made a public appearance in 8 days. This after an unscheduled visit to the hospital- because he “likes getting check ups.” Thank God Jake Tapper (or as I like to call him- the Brick Tamland of his generation) is on the case hunting down clues in a book about my mom’s… — Hunter Biden (@HunterBiden) June 3, 2026 Source: @HunterBiden/X Hunter Biden questioned Donald Trump's health.

Hunter, a frequent target of Trump and MAGA Republicans, has been recently vocal on X and in media appearances in which he candidly admits to his previous addictions and has no issues blasting the current administration. “Hunter, bro, you're the diamond that pops out and faces the s--- storm head-on. Your vulnerability is beyond description, except to say how f------ courageous it is of you to do this. We're here for it and have your back. Thanks for the authenticity that speaks to millions dealing with addiction. Let's kick these a------- out of office, and with you in the game, WE WILL! Love to you, brother, Dan,” said one commenter.

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WHY HASN’T THE CAMERA-LOVING PRESIDENT BEEN IN FRONT OF A CAMERA FOR DAYS ??? ESPECIALLY RIGHT AFTER HIS “PERFECT” PHYSICAL — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) June 3, 2026 Source: @GovPressOffice/X Gavin Newsom joined in on the conversation, too.

Before Donald’s Oval Office presser, Gavin took to X to note, “WHY HASN’T THE CAMERA-LOVING PRESIDENT BEEN IN FRONT OF A CAMERA FOR DAYS ??? ESPECIALLY RIGHT AFTER HIS ‘PERFECT’ PHYSICAL.” During a House Foreign Affairs Committee hearing on Wednesday, June 3, California Democrat Rep. Ted Lieu confronted Secretary of State Marco Rubio, showing video clips of Donald appearing to doze off in previous cabinet meetings and official events.

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Source: mega Donald Trump recently got his physical.

Ted publicly stated that Donald's inability to remain awake while the cameras were rolling, compounded by his week-long disappearance from public events, indicates "something very wrong with the president's health and cognitive abilities.” Dr. Jonathan Reiner, a prominent cardiologist and CNN medical analyst, questioned the White House's lack of transparency regarding the president’s health following his disappearance from public view. “With lingering concerns following the president’s recent physical exam, and the president’s prolonged absence from the public eye, the White House should make available the president’s physician to answer questions from the press,” the doctor posted on X.

Source: MEGA Donald Trump may have suffered a stroke, some doctors claim.