Source: MEGA Prince Harry spoke about finding peace with Prince William and King Charles.

The couple signed a multi-year partnership with Netflix shortly after stepping down as working royals, positioning themselves as independent content creators. Their most successful project remains the 2022 docuseries Harry & Meghan, which attracted huge global audiences by detailing their grievances with the monarchy. But subsequent releases, including Live to Lead and Heart of Invictus, have drawn more modest attention, prompting industry observers to question how sustainable the partnership is without continued royal proximity. One royal expert told us they are convinced commercial pressure is now shaping Harry's approach to a reunion with the royals. They said: "If Harry and Meghan's Netflix partnership were to collapse entirely, it would be a huge shock for them. Up to now, stepping away from royal duties has largely worked in their favor, but once you start monetizing family access, there's a real risk of diminishing returns if the payoff isn't maximized."

Source: MEGA Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's docuseries attracted huge global audiences.

The source added the Sussexes' strongest appeal remains their insider perspective on royal life, a resource that is now finite. "Harry and Meghan have already monetized much of their personal story, and there isn't a limitless supply of revelations left," they said. "If the content stops grabbing attention and audiences begin to drift away, platforms like Netflix won't hesitate to move on, titles or no titles. But a reunion would create a whole new stream of content." Sources close to the situation say this has created a dilemma. Another insider added: "Harry is well aware that the projects which resonated most were the ones centered on his fallout with his family. The problem is that leaning into that conflict any further risks destroying whatever connections remain and leaving him creatively and commercially boxed in. Harry and Meghan need to reassess their approach because, since leaving the U.K., only a handful of their announced projects have genuinely landed. For all the publicity, there have been more false starts than hits."

Source: MEGA 'Harry and Meghan have already monetized much of their personal story,' a source said.

One frequently cited example is Meghan's 40x40 initiative, launched in 2021 to encourage mentoring for women returning to work after the pandemic. Despite a high-profile video featuring Meaghan and actress Melissa McCarthy, the campaign faded quickly. "There was a lot of noise around Meghan's 40x40 campaign when it launched, but it seemed to disappear almost as quickly as it arrived," one entertainment industry source said. "After the initial splash on Meghan's 40th birthday, there was very little follow-up or visible impact."

Source: MEGA Meghan Markle's 40x40 campaign was launched in 2021.