EXCLUSIVE Royal Family Warned Prince Harry Is Actually 'Vital' to Its Brand — As The Firm Enters 'Its Most Joyless Era' Source: MEGA Prince Harry's warmth and easy rapport may be what The Firm needs for its brand, a source said. Aaron Tinney Feb. 8 2026, Published 10:00 a.m. ET

OK! can reveal Prince Harry is being urged back toward the heart of the monarchy by experts who argue the royal family has drifted into what one insider called "its most joyless era" and is missing the Duke of Sussex's once-natural ability to inject warmth, humor and connection into the institution. Harry, 41, infamously stepped back as a working royal nearly six years ago alongside his wife, Meghan Markle, 44, relocating to the United States and severing day-to-day ties with The Firm. Since then, relations with his family have remained strained, and his popularity in the U.K. has plummeted.

Source: MEGA Prince Harry stepped back from the royal family six years ago.

Yet supporters now say the monarchy has paid a cultural price for his absence, losing a figure who once embodied approachability at a time when relevance is increasingly fragile. The debate reignited after Harry appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, where his relaxed humor and easy rapport with the studio audience drew a warmer response than many senior royals receive at home. Some critics described the appearance as ill-judged given ongoing royal responsibilities, but others saw it as proof of what the monarchy no longer has. One royal source told us: "What the monarchy is lacking at the moment is the lightness Harry once brought with him. He had a natural humor and ease that cut through formality, and without that presence the institution feels unusually somber."

Source: MEGA Prince Harry appeared on 'The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.'

"It has created an atmosphere that many see as its most joyless period in years, making it harder for the public to feel engaged," the insider added. Polling underscores the challenge. Harry now sits at around 34 percent approval in a recent ranking of the popularity of royals – with his wife, Meghan, languishing at 25 percent. By contrast, Prince William, 43, and Kate Middleton, 44, remain significantly more popular, with Kate topping the charts at 68 percent. Still, analysts say approval scores mask a deeper generational problem. The average age of senior working royals is now in the late 60s, and younger Brits appear increasingly disengaged. According to the National Centre for Social Research, 58 percent of Brits support retaining the monarchy, but among those aged 16 to 34, just under 60 percent would prefer to abolish it in favor of an elected head of state.

Source: MEGA Prince Harry gained 34 percent approval in a recent popularity ranking of royals.

Among those over 55, support rises to 76 percent. One palace watcher said: "This is precisely why Harry still matters to the monarchy's public image. He understands how to reach audiences who are unmoved by ceremony and scripted addresses, and he communicates in a way that feels natural to people who would otherwise switch off." That view was echoed by another royal expert, who argued that reconnecting with Harry could help future-proof the institution. They said those shaping "Brand Royalty" should embrace Harry "like family" again. They added: "Like any institution that wants to survive long term, the monarchy cannot rely on a single audience. It has to speak across age groups and social divides if it hopes to remain relevant, and Harry's skills make him vital to the royal's brand." A royal aide paraphrased the argument more bluntly.

Source: MEGA Prince Harry's 'warmth' is missing from The Firm, a source claims.