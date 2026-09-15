NEWS Ivanka Trump's Husband Jared Kushner Sparks Facelift Rumors as Critics Call Out His 'Unrecognizable' New Look Source: MEGA Jared Kushner's recent appearance prompted online speculation about whether he underwent a cosmetic procedure. Lesley Abravanel Sept. 15 2026, Published 1:01 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Jared Kushner's recent appearance has sparked heavy speculation on social media, with critics and observers online questioning whether the former White House senior advisor underwent cosmetic surgery. The rumors intensified after a weekend appearance in which Kushner, 45, discussed the Russia-Ukraine conflict. Observers on X labeled his look "unrecognizable" and mockingly suggested he may be recovering from a "bad facelift" or looks "in pain.” While no cosmetic procedures have been officially confirmed, the noticeable change in his appearance has drawn commentary from professionals.

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Jared Kushner on Ukraine:



President Putin's laid out his line of what he wants to achieve.



If Ukraine, you know, wanted to withdraw to that line, then obviously, you know, we have the rest of the deal set up and put together.



Ukraine right now does not want to do that. pic.twitter.com/keCHTLCRlv — Clash Report (@clashreport) September 13, 2026 Source: @CLASHREPORT/X

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Doctor Weighs in on Jared Kushner’s Look

Source: MEGA Dr. Gary Motykie speculated that Jared Kushner may have opted for non-invasive cosmetic treatments.

In a report by RadarOnline, celebrity plastic surgeon Dr. Gary Motykie (who has not treated the Trump family) weighed in on the 45-year-old’s look. He hypothesized that Kushner's appearance could be the result of non-invasive touch-ups rather than a full facelift. Dr. Motykie speculated that Kushner may have used routine Botox injections to smooth forehead wrinkles, along with dermal fillers in his cheeks and lips to preserve youthful volume. He estimated the upkeep for such procedures would average around $5,000 annually. Analysts often point to Kushner’s dramatic lack of facial movement, absence of expression lines and highly arched brows during interviews as classic signs of routine Botox treatments.

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Source: MEGA Aesthetic experts speculated that dermal fillers could contribute to Jared Kushner's fuller-looking cheeks.

Observers note that his cheeks sometimes appear unusually full or static when speaking. Aesthetic experts attribute this to dermal fillers (such as Juvederm or Restylane) being strategically placed to prevent the mid-face sagging that naturally occurs with age. In media profiles looking at Kushner's unusually smooth complexion, beauty and skincare experts note that his appearance is heavily enhanced by modern high-definition television makeup and routine dermatological upkeep. Beauty experts speaking to Jezebel noted that his sometimes "waxen" or pale appearance on camera often results from heavy anti-shine pressed powders and color-correcting pigments designed to counteract redness and under-eye shadows under harsh studio lighting.

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Jared Kushner's Skin Draws Attention

Source: MEGA Jared Kushner's smooth complexion fueled ongoing speculation about his skincare routine and appearance.

Estheticians say his "doll-like," unblemished skin clarity is achievable with regular high-end chemical peels, medical-grade exfoliation, and advanced topical regimens like consistent Vitamin C serums. Commentators also point out that any subtle changes to his lower face or neckline should be viewed in light of his medical history. Kushner has previously disclosed a private battle with thyroid cancer, which required two separate surgeries to remove tumors. Medical observers note that thyroid surgeries can occasionally leave subtle neck scars or temporarily alter the tension and appearance of the lower neck and jawline tissue. This is not the first time the couple's looks have drawn media scrutiny; both Kushner and his wife, Ivanka Trump, have faced long-standing public and social media speculation regarding cosmetic enhancements.

Ivanka Trump's Appearance Fuels Speculation

Source: MEGA Ivanka Trump has faced years of public speculation about cosmetic procedures and changes to her appearance.