Ivanka Trump Rocks All Denim Look on Date Night With Jared Kushner After Fraud Trial Testimony
Ivanka Trump sported denim-on-denim while at the Country Bay Music Festival in Miami with her family on Sunday, November 12.
The socialite took to her Instagram Story to share a series of snapshots of her cowgirl-themed look in a jean cropped top, a matching skirt, and cowboy boots, accessorizing the look with a light brown cowboy hat.
The 42-year-old attended the event alongside hubby Jared Kushner and their 7-year-old son, Theodore. (They also share daughter Arabella, 12, and their oldest son, Joseph, 9.)
The festival featured a wide array of country stars, including Sam Hunt, Lee Brice and Thomas Rhett.
This comes after Ivanka testified in New York for her father's ongoing fraud trial on Wednesday, November 8. Although the businesswoman was said to be "friendly" and confident in court, she was allegedly asked to "speak up" or "move closer to the microphone" several times. She also said the words "I do not recall" more than 30 times throughout her testimony.
Prior to her courtroom appearance, Ivanka attempted to have her testimony delayed because she claimed attending the trial in the middle of the school week would cause "undue hardship" on her as a mother-of-three.
However, CNN's Maggie Haberman wasn't buying her excuses.
"I think lots of parents with three children still are forced to go to court, and don’t end up, just in various cases, describe it as an undue hardship, especially somebody with the means that she has," she said at the time. "But I think that it is not surprising to see her trying to delay."
"Don’t forget that Ivanka Trump’s testimony, before the House Select Committee, that was investigating January 6th, was played at a public hearing," she continued. "It infuriated former President Trump. I think this creates the potential for some moments that would be, again, very uncomfortable for Ivanka Trump."
Mary Trump also argued that her cousin's request spoke to the "breathtaking entitlement of these people," referring to her family members.
She further noted that Jared and Ivanka "probably have lots of help that most people with young children don't have," before pointing out, "She also seems to have forgotten that she has a husband who can presumably take care of their children."