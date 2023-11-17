Jada Pinkett Smith Hits Back at Ana Navarro's Claims She's 'Emasculating and Embarrassing' Will Smith With Marriage Bombshells

Alyssa Farah Griffin joked on Tuesday, October 17, episode of The View that "everything I know about them is like, against my will."

She also pointed out that while she might occasionally poke fun at her own husband, she would "never say something that humiliates, demeans or shames" him.

"What I think has been hard to watch — and I'm gonna give her the benefit of the doubt — I think she's probably someone who processes things by talking them out, and she's chosen to do it in the public eye, unfortunately," she said at the time.

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!