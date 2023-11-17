OK Magazine
Jada Pinkett Smith Hits Back at Ana Navarro's Claims She's 'Emasculating and Embarrassing' Will Smith With Marriage Bombshells

Nov. 16 2023, Published 8:21 p.m. ET

Jada Pinkett Smith addressed Ana Navarro's recent comments that she was "emasculating" Will Smith by dropping bombshells about their marital issues during a recent episode of "The Breakfast Club."

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith have been married since 1997, but separated in 2016.

"Well, I think if she took time to read the book, you know?" she said. "I think that ... if you wanna just read headlines, I could see how that could be confusing. But the book is right here."

"People have a right to their opinions," the Bad Moms actress continued. "I always know that anybody who's saying that hasn't really done their homework."

Pinkett Smith said that those criticizing her should read her book.

"But, you gotta expect it too because of what the headlines are, what 'clickbait' is," Pinkett Smith noted. "Will knows what it is, I know what it is, my kids know what it is, and, more importantly, Great Supreme does too. That's really all I'm concerned with at the end of the day."

This comes after Navarro criticized the 52-year-old repeatedly on The View. The talk show co-host disagreed with how much potentially embarrassing, private information Pinkett Smith was sharing about her relationship while promoting her new book, Worthy.

Ana Navarro accused Pinkett Smith of dropping bombshells about her marriage for money.

Jada Pinkett Smith

"Why do I know so much about these people's marriage?" Navarro asked earlier this year. "I kind of feel like I know more about their marriage than I know about my own d--- marriage! I don't need to know all of this. I just want to watch reruns of Fresh Prince of Bel Air and Bad Boys... Just leave this out of my head!"

"I think she's having a relationship with her bank account," she continued. "Because every time she needs to increase the ratings of The Red Table, every time she needs to sell books, she drops these bombshells. I find it unseemly."

'The View' panel repeatedly called out Pinkett Smith for sharing to much about her marriage.

Alyssa Farah Griffin joked on Tuesday, October 17, episode of The View that "everything I know about them is like, against my will."

She also pointed out that while she might occasionally poke fun at her own husband, she would "never say something that humiliates, demeans or shames" him.

"What I think has been hard to watch — and I'm gonna give her the benefit of the doubt — I think she's probably someone who processes things by talking them out, and she's chosen to do it in the public eye, unfortunately," she said at the time.

As OK! previously reported, Pinkett Smith recently revealed that she's been separated from Smith since 2016, but claimed she still considers him her "life partner."

"We’re still figuring it out.," she explained. "We’ve been doing some really heavy-duty work together. We just got deep love for each other and we are going to figure out what that looks like for us."

