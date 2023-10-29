OK Magazine
'Neither of Them Want a Divorce': Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith Are 'Trying to Make Sense of the Mess That Their Marriage Has Become'

will smith jada pinkett trying make sense mess marriagepp
By:

Oct. 29 2023, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

Jada Pinkett Smith dropped the bombshell that she and husband Will Smith privately separated back in 2016 in her newly-released memoir, Worthy.

Despite their lengthy separation, she also revealed they have not legally divorced and are still attempting to work on their relationship. However, a source spilled that seeing their marital struggles detailed to the public so graphically has been tough on the Bad Boys actor.

will smith jada pinkett trying make sense mess marriage
Jada Pinkett Smith revealed she's been separated from Will Smith since 2016.

"It’s been so difficult for Will to stand by and hear all the things Jada’s been saying about him and their relationship," a source explained, noting that the Pursuit of Happiness star is normally a "private person."

"A part of Will wanted to believe they could work it out," the source added, elaborating on the 55-year-old's unease with the situation. "Jada wrote in her tell-all that they were ‘basically broken up,’ but Will didn’t see it that way. No, they were giving each other space and figuring things out."

will smith jada pinkett trying make sense mess marriage
A source described Will as a 'private' person who was uncomfortable with the public attention on his marriage.

"Will loves Jada very much. Neither one of them wants a divorce," the source continued. "Right now, they’re both just trying to make sense of the mess that their marriage has become."

As OK! previously reported, the Madagascar voice actress confirmed this in a recent interview, explaining that they've been doing "some really heavy-duty work" together.

will smith
Will and Jada share kids Jaden, 25, and Willow, 22. The 'Pursuit of Happiness' actor also has son Trey, 30, with ex Sheree Zampino.

MORE ON:
Will Smith

"We just got deep love for each other and we are going to figure out what that looks like for us," she said. "I made a promise that there will never be a reason for us to get a divorce. We will work through whatever. I just haven't been able to break that promise."

will smith jada pinkett trying make sense mess marriage
Will and Jada have not legally divorced despite their lengthy separation.

Despite reportedly struggling with the contents of Jada's tell-all, Will has none-the-less publicly supported the mother of his children. (They share kids Jaden, 25, and Willow, 22.)

"I just turned the final page of Worthy. It is amazing to realize that despite having lived most of my life by your side, I still found myself shocked and stunned and caught off guard, laughing, then inspired, then heartbroken. I was all over the place," he wrote in a letter to his wife.

"It's one thing to hear anecdotes at a family barbecue, but it was truly overwhelming to take in your story, potently condensed in this way," he said. "I know it wasn't easy to excavate the depths in that way. I applaud and honor you."

The source spoke with Life & Style about Will and Jada's marraige.

