Will Smith Declares He Will 'Show Up' to Support 'Best Friend' Jada Pinkett Smith for the 'Rest of His Life' After Separation

"We’re still figuring it out.," she explained in a recent interview. "We’ve been doing some really heavy-duty work together. We just got deep love for each other and we are going to figure out what that looks like for us."

"I think we were both stuck in our fantasy of what we thought the other person should be," she noted. "I made a promise that there will never be a reason for us to get a divorce. We will work through whatever. I just haven't been able to break that promise."

