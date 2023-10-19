OK Magazine
Will Smith Declares He Will 'Show Up' to Support 'Best Friend' Jada Pinkett Smith for the 'Rest of His Life' After Separation

Source: mega
Oct. 19 2023, Published 4:37 p.m. ET

Will Smith is standing by Jada Pinkett Smith's side, despite being separated from the actress since 2016.

On Wednesday night, October 18, while promoting Jada's bombshell memoir, Worthy, in Baltimore, the Bad Boys actor gave her a big hug on stage.

jada smith shocked will smith
Source: mega

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett tied the knot in 1997.

"Can you show up and love somebody for the rest of your life even when you don't agree with them?" he said to the crowd. "I am going to show up for her and support her for the rest of my life."

The 55-year-old also called the mother of his children the "best friend I have ever had on this planet."

will jada
Source: mega

It was recently revealed that the longtime married couple had been separated since 2016.

The Pursuit of Happiness star also opened up on his sometimes strained marriage with the Madagascar voice actress.

"I just really wanted to come out and just be here and hold it down for you the way you have held it down for me," he explained at the event. "We have had a very, very long and tumultuous [relationship]. We call it ‘brutiful’… brutal and beautiful at the same time."

will jada
Source: mega

Will called their marriage a 'sloppy public experiment in unconditional love.'

MORE ON:
Will Smith

"Our union is a sloppy public experiment. It is a sloppy public experiment in unconditional love," he continued. "As I stand here before you today, I am happier than I’ve ever been in my entire life … I have achieved every single thing I have ever wanted in my entire life."

This comes not long after Jada revealed she and Will had been separated — but not seeking divorce — for roughly seven years.

jada
Source: mega

Jada revealed she was not seeking a legal divorce from Will.

"We’re still figuring it out.," she explained in a recent interview. "We’ve been doing some really heavy-duty work together. We just got deep love for each other and we are going to figure out what that looks like for us."

"I think we were both stuck in our fantasy of what we thought the other person should be," she noted. "I made a promise that there will never be a reason for us to get a divorce. We will work through whatever. I just haven't been able to break that promise."

Will and Jada tied the knot in 1997. They share kids Jaden, 25, and daughter Willow, 22.

The Guardian reported Will's comments about always supporting Jada.

