James Van Der Beek's Widow Kimberly Shares Emotional AI Photos With Late Husband

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James Van Der Beek’s widow, Kimberly Van Der Beek, shared AI-generated photos with her late husband. The film producer took to Instagram Stories on Tuesday, September 8, to share a collage of emotional photos reimagining the couple in the ‘80s. “Felt like a solid use of AI today,” she wrote over the collage. “Thanks for the inspo @hal_ozsan and happy birthday babe @scanning !!!” she added.

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James Van Der Beek's Widow Utilized AI to Generate Photos of Herself with Late Husband

Source: @VANDERKIMBERLY/INSTAGRAM Kimberly Van Der Beek reimagined her and late husband James Van Der Beek in the '80s with AI.

“If James and I were doing our thing in the 80s,” Kimberly wrote beneath the collage. The pictures showed the couple in the '80s' signature billowy white shirts and jeans in some photos. In other shots, the duo could be seen rocking matching hats. Yet another set of photos reimagined Kimberly wearing a denim jacket, while the actor was adorned in a denim shirt and matching denim pants as they posed for the camera. “Good People, Good Days ⁠♡,” she wrote over a photo. “Los Angeles 1986 ⁠♡,” yet another overlaid text read.

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Source: @VANDERKIMBERLY/INSTAGRAM Kimberly Van Der Beek said she feels the beauty of her marriage to James Van Der Beek even after his death through their children.

She also urged others to try out the trend by writing, “Typing into ChatGPT what would I have looked like in the 80s.” A little over a month ago, the mother-of-six shared a heartfelt tribute to the late actor via Instagram. “16 years ago I was the luckiest woman in the world to marry @vanderjames,” she wrote in the caption. “The beauty of this marriage continues to unfold every day with all these incredible children we have,” she continued. “He continues to be present and guide us. I’m eternally grateful,” she noted in conclusion.

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Kimberly Van Der Beek Shared the News of Husband's Death in February

Source: MEGA Kimberly Van Der Beek shared the news of James Van Der Beek's death in February.

The Dawson's Creek star passed away on February 11 of this year after battling stage 3 colorectal cancer. He was 48 at the time. Kimberly shared the news of his death via Instagram at the time, writing, “Our beloved James David Van Der Beek passed peacefully this morning. He met his final days with courage, faith and grace.” “There is much to share regarding his wishes, love for humanity, and the sacredness of time. Those days will come,” she added.

Source: MEGA Kimberly Van Der Beek often takes to social media to pay tribute to her late husband.