Jamie Foxx's Health Scare: Everyone Who's Spoken Out About the Star's Mysterious Illness

Most recently, on June 27, at the They Cloned Tyrone premiere, Boyega spoke to a news outlet about a phone conversation he had with Jamie.

"He finally picked up the phone. Thank you, bro," the 31-year-old said about the Django Unchained actor, whom he was trying to reach for days. "He's doing well. And then, you know, we just giving him the privacy, and we can't wait for his return."

"I gave him the well-wishes directly. I gave him all the well-wishes. So I'm just gonna be waiting until he comes back out here. So take your time, Jamie. We love you, bro," he added at the event, where Jamie was notably absent.