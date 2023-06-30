Jamie Foxx's Health Scare: Everyone Who's Spoken Out About the Star's Mysterious Illness
Since Jamie Foxx's daughter Corrine Foxx announced her father has been hospitalized due to a "medical complication" in April, celebs from all different backgrounds have weighed in on the unidentified health scare.
From Mike Tyson to the actor's They Cloned Tyrone costar John Boyega, famous individuals have speculated about the mysterious illness as well as shared updates about the Annie alum. Meanwhile, the family has kept his condition under wraps, leading the public to worry about the beloved star.
Most recently, on June 27, at the They Cloned Tyrone premiere, Boyega spoke to a news outlet about a phone conversation he had with Jamie.
"He finally picked up the phone. Thank you, bro," the 31-year-old said about the Django Unchained actor, whom he was trying to reach for days. "He's doing well. And then, you know, we just giving him the privacy, and we can't wait for his return."
"I gave him the well-wishes directly. I gave him all the well-wishes. So I'm just gonna be waiting until he comes back out here. So take your time, Jamie. We love you, bro," he added at the event, where Jamie was notably absent.
Jamie's Back in Action costar Cameron Diaz also expressed her concern for his well-being, according to a source.
The insider claimed the actress was "shocked and saddened by Jamie's health crisis."
"One day they were working together [on set of the film], and the next he was just gone," they added about the father-of-two, who was filming Back in Action with Diaz before his medical issues were exposed.
On June 1, Nick Cannon shared his knowledge on Jamie's medical state.
"One thing I've always respected about how Jamie's moved throughout his entire career, if you've noticed, he's always been somebody who is extremely professional and extremely private," Cannon explained in an interview.
"I mean, you don't ever really hear anything other than just the great work that he puts forth as a professional and the fact that, you know, he's handled this situation with the same manner, you only can respect that," he said of the Texas native. "I believe when he's ready, he's going to address the awaiting fans in the world [about his health scare] the way that only he can."
Additionally, Tyson claimed Jamie had a stroke on a May episode of the "PBD Podcast."
"He's not feeling well. They said a stroke," Tyson said before clarifying his claim, saying, "I have no idea what happened to him."
"Hey, listen, we can't anticipate our next breath. We don't know when we are gonna die. … After we leave, this bad stuff can happen," he added.