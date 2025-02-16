Jamie Foxx's Health Emergency Brought Him Closer With Costar Cameron Diaz: 'They’re Bonded for Life'
Jamie Foxx and Cameron Diaz are friends for life!
While the Django Unchained star and The Mask actress have been pals for 25 years, according to a source, they became "even closer this past year" following Foxx's life-threatening health issues.
While filming their new Netflix movie, Back in Action, a source spilled Foxx was Diaz's "cheerleader."
"He’s the one that convinced her to do it, and every day on set he was right there encouraging her and supporting her," the source added. "But then after his stroke, things reversed, he needed her, and she went all in for him."
As OK! previously reported, Foxx revealed in his recent Netflix comedy special that he suffered a brain bleed which led to a stroke in 2024. He fell into a coma amid the medical episode and claimed he does not remember 20 days of his life.
"I saw the tunnel. I didn’t see the light," Foxx joked at the time. "It was hot in that tunnel. S---, am I going to the wrong place in this motherf-------? Because I looked at the end of the tunnel, and I thought I saw the Devil like, ‘C’mon.’ Or is that Puffy [Sean Combs]?"
When he finally awoke, Foxx said he needed serious health care as he couldn't even "wipe my own a--."
"I lost everything," he noted. "But the only thing I could hold onto was my sense of humor."
Throughout his recovery, the source said Diaz "made sure" the actor knew he could "take as much time to heal as he needed" before coming back to filming their spy comedy.
"Whenever he was ready to come back, she’d clear her schedule to do it on his timeline," the source added. "And, when he did come back, she was so patient and positive, she’s the perfect person to have around when things are challenging because she’s so steady and positive, she really gave him the emotional support he needed."
"Going through something so harrowing together has brought them so close," the source continued. "This [is] way more than just a work friendship, they’re bonded for life."
Back in Action was directed by Seth Gordon and follows former government agents played by Diaz and Foxx.
"Fifteen years after vanishing from the CIA to start a family, elite spies Matt and Emily jump back into the world of espionage when their cover is blown," the summary read.
It premiered on Netflix on January 17.
