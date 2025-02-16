Jamie Foxx's Health Emergency Brought Him Closer With Costar Cameron Diaz: 'They’re Bonded for Life'

As OK! previously reported, Foxx revealed in his recent Netflix comedy special that he suffered a brain bleed which led to a stroke in 2024. He fell into a coma amid the medical episode and claimed he does not remember 20 days of his life.

"I saw the tunnel. I didn’t see the light," Foxx joked at the time. "It was hot in that tunnel. S---, am I going to the wrong place in this motherf-------? Because I looked at the end of the tunnel, and I thought I saw the Devil like, ‘C’mon.’ Or is that Puffy [Sean Combs]?"

When he finally awoke, Foxx said he needed serious health care as he couldn't even "wipe my own a--."

"I lost everything," he noted. "But the only thing I could hold onto was my sense of humor."