OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Sister Wives
OK LogoNEWS

Janelle Brown Hints at Kody Split During Rare Reunion With Ex at Daughter's Graduation

janelle kody pp
Source: @janellebrown117/ Instagram
By:

May 30 2023, Published 11:00 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Janelle and Kody Brown reunited over the weekend to celebrate their daughter's graduation from high school.

Though the focus of the weekend was on the former flames' youngest daughter, Savannah, the mother-of-six cryptically hinted that the exciting occasion reminded her of the way things have changed — seemingly before she and Kody parted ways.

Article continues below advertisement
janelle ig
Source: @janellebrown117/instagram

Janelle uploaded two photos from Savannah's graduation to Instagram, with the first featuring herself standing alongside Savannah, Gabriel and Garrison, as well as Gwendlyn, who is the biological daughter of Kody and Christine Brown. The second photo featured the smiling grad posing for a selfie with her beaming father.

Kody's curly blonde hair was on display in the snap, as he also flashed his pearly whites while wearing a grey suit jacket.

Article continues below advertisement

"Savanah has graduated! My children are all grown up ❤️. Such a beautiful day. There was definitely a difference with this graduation versus others in the past — but all is well," insisted the reality star, referring to her and Kody's split. "Headed to UT this weekend to throw a big party for her with most of her siblings."

Janelle followed up her reunion post with a wholesome photo of her and a majority of her brood and grandkids at a party for Savannah.

kodybrown
Source: mega
MORE ON:
Sister Wives
Article continues below advertisement

"Once again — almost all my kids — missing Hunter and his girlfriend Audrey. But I’ll take any time with whatever kids I can gather. 😍😍😍," the proud mama gushed.

Janelle and Kody's reunion comes months after the 54-year-old confirmed during the January One-on-One special of Sister Wives that she and the Brown family patriarch split after almost 30 years of being spiritually married. The news came more than one year after Christine announced in November 2021 that she was leaving Kody following over 25 years together.

janelle brown ig
Source: @janellebrown117/instagram
Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Source: OK!

In addition to the COVID-19 pandemic and Kody's strict rules playing a part in Janelle and Kody's splintering relationship, things were made worse by Janelle's support of Christine throughout her divorce.

Meri and Kody have since also split, leaving Robyn as his only remaining wife.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.