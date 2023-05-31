Janelle Brown Hints at Kody Split During Rare Reunion With Ex at Daughter's Graduation
Janelle and Kody Brown reunited over the weekend to celebrate their daughter's graduation from high school.
Though the focus of the weekend was on the former flames' youngest daughter, Savannah, the mother-of-six cryptically hinted that the exciting occasion reminded her of the way things have changed — seemingly before she and Kody parted ways.
Janelle uploaded two photos from Savannah's graduation to Instagram, with the first featuring herself standing alongside Savannah, Gabriel and Garrison, as well as Gwendlyn, who is the biological daughter of Kody and Christine Brown. The second photo featured the smiling grad posing for a selfie with her beaming father.
Kody's curly blonde hair was on display in the snap, as he also flashed his pearly whites while wearing a grey suit jacket.
"Savanah has graduated! My children are all grown up ❤️. Such a beautiful day. There was definitely a difference with this graduation versus others in the past — but all is well," insisted the reality star, referring to her and Kody's split. "Headed to UT this weekend to throw a big party for her with most of her siblings."
Janelle followed up her reunion post with a wholesome photo of her and a majority of her brood and grandkids at a party for Savannah.
"Once again — almost all my kids — missing Hunter and his girlfriend Audrey. But I’ll take any time with whatever kids I can gather. 😍😍😍," the proud mama gushed.
Janelle and Kody's reunion comes months after the 54-year-old confirmed during the January One-on-One special of Sister Wives that she and the Brown family patriarch split after almost 30 years of being spiritually married. The news came more than one year after Christine announced in November 2021 that she was leaving Kody following over 25 years together.
In addition to the COVID-19 pandemic and Kody's strict rules playing a part in Janelle and Kody's splintering relationship, things were made worse by Janelle's support of Christine throughout her divorce.
Meri and Kody have since also split, leaving Robyn as his only remaining wife.