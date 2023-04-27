'Sister Wives' Producer Teases New Season, Spills They Shot 'Quite a Bit' of 'Dramatic' Footage Since Christine & Kody's Split

Spoiler alert! Sister Wives producer Chris Poole hinted at new and dramatic antics to come in the months leading up to the September premiere of Season 18.

The last episodes of the popular TLC series that aired earlier this year saw the demise of several of Kody Brown's relationships, from his implied — and later confirmed — split from Meri to his separation from Janelle Brown. However, the biggest breakup of the show has undoubtedly been with Christine, who announced they had parted way in November 2021, after more than 25 years of spiritual marriage.