'Sister Wives' Producer Teases New Season, Spills They Shot 'Quite a Bit' of 'Dramatic' Footage Since Christine & Kody's Split
Spoiler alert! Sister Wives producer Chris Poole hinted at new and dramatic antics to come in the months leading up to the September premiere of Season 18.
The last episodes of the popular TLC series that aired earlier this year saw the demise of several of Kody Brown's relationships, from his implied — and later confirmed — split from Meri to his separation from Janelle Brown. However, the biggest breakup of the show has undoubtedly been with Christine, who announced they had parted way in November 2021, after more than 25 years of spiritual marriage.
"Christine leaving the family was a massive event that really shook up the entire family," the producer explained. "But we’ve shot quite a bit of footage since then."
"It continues to be just as interesting and dramatic because, as much as Christine’s left, Kody is still the father of her children," he added, hinting at potentially tense coparenting plotlines. "They still have to interact and figure that out."
The showrunner also addressed the swirling rumors that there are future spinoffs currently being plotted by the network.
"Of course I would love to [do spinoffs] and I think people would love to see what happens to each one of them," Chris said. "But fortunately, we’re in a place right now where we’re covering that on Sister Wives."
As OK! previously reported, Christine and Janelle were allegedly in "serious talks" with producers about developing a follow-up show about their post-polygamy lives after leaving the Brown family patriarch.
"There's a lot of other people interested," an insider noted earlier this year, but clarified that the final decision for which production company the new show would partner with is "truly up in the air" because their current company is still "working with Kody and Robyn Brown, and it would be a conflict of interest."
Meanwhile, a separate source claimed Christine has "abandoned the whole Sister Wives 'covenant'" and is all in on a possible spinoff.
"She's working on trying to get her own show," the source confirmed. "It could be either heavily focused on her cooking, or her life after polygamy."
