Savannah Chrisley Doesn't 'Have Room' for 'Unhealthy' Relationships After Fallout With Sister Lindsie: 'I Don't Do Well With Constant Lies'
Savannah Chrisley is making big changes in her life — and some of those involve cutting off toxic relationships. The Chrisley Knows Best star isn't following her sister, Lindsie, after a private fallout and the two are currently no contact with each other.
"I don't do well with constant lies and victim mentality, so I'm good," she shared of her strained relationship with her sibling.
"I have realized that as an adult, it's my responsibility to have healthy relationships and cut out unhealthy ones," she added. "And especially now with the two kids, it's my job to protect them emotionally, physically, psychologically and I just don't have room for people that don't want to show up and show up in a healthy manner."
After her parents, Todd and Julie, were sentenced to serve a combined 19-year sentence, Savannah got custody of her 16-year-old brother Grayson and 10-year-old niece, Chloe. Although the reality stars' sentences were later reduced, she will still function as a parental figure for the two children until they reach adulthood or either Todd or Julie is released from prison.
Aside from becoming a legal guardian to her brother and niece and processing her parents' incarceration, Savannah also lost her ex-fiancé, Nic Kerdiles, to a horrific motorcycle accident earlier this year.
"We have experienced so much loss in the last year. And not having mom and dad home, we've created our own little safe place, and we are what each other turns to," she shared. "When I was there, I got to a point where I wasn't prepared for being away from them."
Now, Savannah is focused on prioritizing both her and the kids' happiness and leaving unhealthy relationships in the past.
"It's a challenge, but at the same time, the kids and I get to learn and grow together," she explained. "For that, I'm grateful and I have made it a point to make sure everyone is in therapy."
"We're doing things to better our lives every single day, cut out the negativity and just try to love each other," she continued. "I have great friends in my life and great people that have just shown up for me."
"They're like, 'Savannah, you're always showing up for other people, let us show up for you.' And I've allowed that to happen," she added. "I'm just so grateful for the people that I do have that show up."
Savannah spoke with People about cutting off toxic relationships.