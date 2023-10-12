Savannah Chrisley Doesn't 'Have Room' for 'Unhealthy' Relationships After Fallout With Sister Lindsie: 'I Don't Do Well With Constant Lies'

"I have realized that as an adult, it's my responsibility to have healthy relationships and cut out unhealthy ones," she added. "And especially now with the two kids, it's my job to protect them emotionally, physically, psychologically and I just don't have room for people that don't want to show up and show up in a healthy manner."

After her parents, Todd and Julie, were sentenced to serve a combined 19-year sentence, Savannah got custody of her 16-year-old brother Grayson and 10-year-old niece, Chloe. Although the reality stars' sentences were later reduced, she will still function as a parental figure for the two children until they reach adulthood or either Todd or Julie is released from prison.