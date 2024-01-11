Jason Momoa Has Been Living 'on the Road' Since His Divorce From Lisa Bonet: 'I Don't Have a Home Right Now'
Where will Jason Momoa go next?
In an interview from Wednesday, January 10, the Aquaman star revealed details of his nomadic lifestyle following his split from ex-wife Lisa Bonet.
“I don’t even have a home right now,” revealed the actor, who shares Lola, 16, and Nakoa-Wolf, 15, with Bonet. “I live on the road.”
The Game of Thrones alum noted he has been traveling while working on his new docuseries On the Roam, which follows the 44-year-old as he meets artisans, musicians and athletes all over the country.
“I’m always in these weird places,” he explained, adding many fans are often starstruck when they see him in their small towns.
“It happens all the time. They’re like, ‘What the h--- are you doing in our hometown?'” he shared. “I love the idea of just being with everyday people and doing my craft, which is filming, and then showing them. And so, I think through doing that for so long, I got to be curious about it.”
On the Roam will air on Max on January 18. Now that the series has concluded, the father-of-two noted he will be continuing his travels, as he will be heading to New Zealand to film Minecraft.
The celeb opened up about his experience as a roadie just days after Bonet officially filed for divorce on Monday, January 8. In the filing, the mother of Zoë Kravitz cited their date of separation as October 7, 2020 — three years after they married.
Additionally, Bonet requested joint physical and legal custody of their two children, however, she did not ask for any spousal support and neither did Momoa — indicating the pair likely has a prenup in place.
As OK! previously reported, although Bonet revealed their separation was in 2020, the duo did not announce their split publicly until January 2022 via a social media statement.
“We share our Family news ~ That we are parting ways in marriage,” they wrote in a joint message. “We share this not because we think it’s newsworthy ~ But so that ~ as we go about our lives we may do so with dignity and honesty.”
“The love between us carries on, evolving in ways it wishes to be known and lived,” the statement continued. “We free each other ~ to be who we are learning to become … Our devotion unwavering to this sacred life & our children teaching our children what’s possible ~ Living the Prayer — May Love Prevail J & L.”
Entertainment Tonight interviewed Momoa.