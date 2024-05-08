Jax Taylor Reveals Times Square Was the Most Public Place He and Ex Brittany Cartwright Ever Hooked Up
Jax Taylor made a shocking admission about getting intimate with Brittany Cartwright.
During the Tuesday, May 6, episode of The Valley, the Vanderpump Rules OG, 44, revealed the most public place where he and his estranged spouse, 35, once hooked up.
Taylor made the confession during Jason and Janet Caperna's hibachi game night, filmed before the former couple's March 2024 separation, as Cartwright departed the gathering early because she was ill. While playing a couple's game, the southern belle's friend Zack Whickham filled in for her with the former SUR bartender.
When each pair was asked about the most public place they've ever hooked up, Whickham quickly answered for Cartwright and Taylor, saying, "New York City."
"Brittany and I, we would be in New York in Times Square, and we would just go at it," the father-of-one, who shares 3-year-old son, Cruz, with Cartwright, confirmed. "This was obviously in the beginning stages of our relationship."
Nowadays, the once-happy pair's attraction to each other has dissipated. Earlier this year, the former SUR waitress announced on an episode of their joint podcast, "When Reality Hits," that she and Taylor were living separately after four years of marriage.
"Yes, marriages in general are very hard and I've had a particularly rough year this past year. Jax and I are taking time apart and I made the decision to move into another home to take some space for the sake of my mental health," she confirmed at the time.
During the first season of the new Bravo series, filmed last year, Cartwright was open about how the spark in their romance was gone. "When Jax and I first met, it was awesome. We were having s-- all the time, 24/7, and I mean, we didn’t miss a day," the Kentucky native spilled in a confessional. "And then, it has just changed dramatically. I’m talking twice in the past year."
The House of Villains alum, who began dating Cartwright in 2016, also expressed his sadness over the lack of attraction he and his lady had for each other. "The romantic spark is just not there right now," he noted during the same episode.
"I will take blame, yeah, I let that spark fizzle," Taylor explained while citing himself for their issue. "It’s just not fair to either one of us. Especially, it’s not fair to my wife because she deserves to have a man be loving for her."