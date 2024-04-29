Jax Taylor Has to 'Work on' Himself Before Reconciling With Brittany Cartwright: 'That's Going to Be Her Call'

"We see each other every day. We're with each other every day. We just don’t sleep in the same bed — that's the only thing different," Taylor said of his current dynamic with the southern belle, 35, who was also at the swanky Washington, D.C., event.

"We take our son to school every day, we take our son to soccer, we take our son to swim. I'm always at her house or she is at mine — nothing's changed, only going to bed at night," The Valley cast member said of their 3-year-old child, Cruz.