Jax Taylor Has to 'Work on' Himself Before Reconciling With Brittany Cartwright: 'That's Going to Be Her Call'
Jax Taylor is a work in progress.
While attending the 2024 White House Correspondents’ Dinner on Saturday, April 27, the Vanderpump Rules OG, 44, was asked if there's still any hope for a reconciliation between himself and his estranged wife, Brittany Cartwright, following their separation.
"We see each other every day. We're with each other every day. We just don’t sleep in the same bed — that's the only thing different," Taylor said of his current dynamic with the southern belle, 35, who was also at the swanky Washington, D.C., event.
"We take our son to school every day, we take our son to soccer, we take our son to swim. I'm always at her house or she is at mine — nothing's changed, only going to bed at night," The Valley cast member said of their 3-year-old child, Cruz.
When asked if he could see getting back together with Cartwright, whom he married in 2019, he added, "Possibly. I guess that's going to be her call, but right now, I am just taking a little time out for myself."
"I believe mental health is an important issue," Taylor continued. "I'm dealing with a lot of things personally... I want to make sure I am in a good place before I go back to her. I have to be good before I can be good to her. I have to work on myself a little bit."
The former SUR waitress, who walked the red carpet separately from her estranged spouse, opened up about airing all of their dirty laundry out for Bravo audiences on their new show, The Valley. "I think that is just super relatable," Cartwright said of showing their struggles to the public.
"We're being very honest and open about so many things that we go through in life, and I think people can definitely relate to that," she explained. "And they can escape from their own lives, watch us be crazy and have a good time."
In March, the mother-of-one announced she and Taylor were done after four years of marriage. "Yes, marriages in general are very hard and I've had a particularly rough year this past year. Jax and I are taking time apart and I made the decision to move into another home to take some space for the sake of my mental health," she explained during an episode of their "When Reality Hits" podcast.
"I'm taking one day at a time," Cartwright added. "I don't know what the future holds, but right now my focus is on being the best mom to Cruz. I love you guys. Pray for us and everything will be just fine. We’re good."
Extra conducted the interviews with Taylor and Cartwright.