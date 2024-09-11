Jay Leno Spotted Holding Hands With Wife, Mavis, 78, Amid Heartbreaking Dementia Battle: Photos

Jay was photographed holding Mavis' hand while sporting a dark blue suit and white shirt. The 78-year-old wore a long-sleeved, floral-print top, black pants and light blue sneakers.

As OK! previously reported, Jay was approved to be his wife's conservator in April after it became clear that her condition was worsening.

"According to her neurologist, Dr. Hart Cohen, she has advanced dementia, sometimes does not know her husband, Jay, nor her date of birth," the television personality's court filing read. "She has a lot of disorientation, will ruminate about her parents who have both passed and her mother who died about 20 years ago."