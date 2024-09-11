Jay Leno Spotted Holding Hands With Wife, Mavis, 78, Amid Heartbreaking Dementia Battle: Photos
Jay and Mavis Leno were spotted walking hand-in-hand after catching a comedy show in Los Angeles earlier this week.
The famed late-night talk show host, 74, has been lovingly caring for his wife, 78, since she was diagnosed with advanced Alzheimer's disease. He is often seen attending events with her or driving her around town as they run errands together.
Jay was photographed holding Mavis' hand while sporting a dark blue suit and white shirt. The 78-year-old wore a long-sleeved, floral-print top, black pants and light blue sneakers.
As OK! previously reported, Jay was approved to be his wife's conservator in April after it became clear that her condition was worsening.
"According to her neurologist, Dr. Hart Cohen, she has advanced dementia, sometimes does not know her husband, Jay, nor her date of birth," the television personality's court filing read. "She has a lot of disorientation, will ruminate about her parents who have both passed and her mother who died about 20 years ago."
He filed the legal documents in hopes that he could assure his wife and her family would be cared for should something happen to him.
"Jay is fully capable of continuing his support for Mavis's physical and financial needs as he has throughout their marriage," the filing read. "Jay desires to execute an estate plan, including a revocable trust and will, which will provide for Mavis and Mavis' brother and her sole living heir aside from Jay."
In May, the happy couple stepped out to so that Jay could present the Mavis Leno Award for Global Women's Rights to the winner. At that time, the longtime tv star shared the positive aspects of being his wife's caretaker amid her heartbreaking health battle.
"People say marriage is difficult. I don't get it. I enjoy her company," he explained. "We have a lot of fun. She's the most independent woman I ever knew. Again, I just couldn't be prouder of her."
Despite the difficulties, a source spilled Jay has been "wonderful" throughout her dementia battle.
"He gets her out of the house, which she seems to respond favorably to," an insider said.
However, it isn't always easy for the talk show host.
"To see her decline like this is tragic — she has her good and bad days — but Jay’s been wonderful," the insider revealed. "He vows to look after her so long as he has breath in his body. He won’t let her down."