'Truly Heartbreaking': J.D. Vance Is Not the Same Person His Friends Used to Know, Says Former Law School Pal

Sofia Nelson, a public defender in Detroit, a graduate of Yale Law School and a former close friend of Vance, revealed in an interview that the GOP's VP nominee lived a very different lifestyle when they were going to school to become lawyers.

"J.D. and I were in the same small group in law school. So, we met during orientation in the fall of 2010. It was a very diverse group of hardworking and smart people. We became quite close," Nelson revealed. "I still care about J.D. and his wife and his family. But I am a transgender person living in the Midwest."

"I am living in a community that houses the largest Muslim population in the United States. I'm living in the Blackest city, over 100,000 people in America. I represent people struggling with addiction, mental health and poverty," she continued. "And the person that J.D. Vance has become and the issues that he is pushing threaten to strip me of my civil liberties and members of my community."