or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Politics > J.D. Vance
OK LogoPolitics

Under Fire Again: J.D. Vance Attacks 'Miserable' Professional Women Without Children in Resurfaced Clip

Photo of J.D. Vance.
Source: MEGA

J.D. Vance's attacks on women without children continue to resurface.

By:

Sept. 1 2024, Published 1:55 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

J.D. Vance's past comments continue to haunt him.

In a resurfaced clip from a 2021 episode of a right-wing podcast produced by American Moment, the vice-presidential candidate went off on females who are more motivated by their careers than to become a mother.

Article continues below advertisement
jd vance attacks miserable professional women without children resurfaced clip
Source: MEGA

J.D. Vance's attacks on women without children continue to resurface.

"You have women who think that truly, the liberationist path is to spend 90 hours a week working in a cubicle at McKinsey, instead of starting a family and having children," he bizarrely ranted.

"What they don’t realize — and I think some of them do eventually realize that, thank God — is that that is actually a path to misery. And the path to happiness and to fulfillment is something that these institutions are telling people not to do," Vance continued.

Article continues below advertisement
jd vance attacks miserable professional women without children resurfaced clip
Source: MEGA

J.D. Vance called working women without children 'miserable.'

Article continues below advertisement

When the host of the podcast questioned the Republican about "gender and racial resentment" he added, "Clearly, this value set has made me a miserable person, who can’t have kids because I already passed the biological period when it was possible."

"And I live in a 1,200 sq ft apartment in New York and I pay $5,000 a month for it. But I’m really better than these other people. What I’m going to do is project my racial and gender sensitivities on the rest of them," Vance said.

Article continues below advertisement
jd vance attacks miserable professional women without children resurfaced clip
Source: MEGA

J.D. Vance was chosen by Donald Trump as his running mate earlier this summer.

MORE ON:
J.D. Vance
Article continues below advertisement

This is far from the first time the former law clerk put his foot in his mouth when it came to talking about women. As OK! previously reported, Vance was raked over the coals for his comments about females with pets who have made a choice not to be mothers. However, instead of apologizing, he doubled down on the controversial remarks.

"I know the media wants to attack me and wants me to back down with this. But the simple point that I made is that having children, becoming a father, becoming a mother, I really do think it changes your perspective in a pretty profound way," he said to Megyn Kelly, host of "The Megyn Kelly Show" podcast.

Article continues below advertisement
jd vance attacks miserable professional women without children resurfaced clip
Source: MEGA

J.D. Vance has attacked women without children numerous times.

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!
Article continues below advertisement

"This is something, of course, we've recognized for hundreds of years in this country that human civilization has always recognized. But there's a deeper point here. It's not a criticism of people who don't have children," he continued. "This is about criticizing the Democratic Party for becoming anti-family and anti-child."

The Guardian obtained the quotes from the podcast.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.