Under Fire Again: J.D. Vance Attacks 'Miserable' Professional Women Without Children in Resurfaced Clip

"You have women who think that truly, the liberationist path is to spend 90 hours a week working in a cubicle at McKinsey, instead of starting a family and having children," he bizarrely ranted.

"What they don’t realize — and I think some of them do eventually realize that, thank God — is that that is actually a path to misery. And the path to happiness and to fulfillment is something that these institutions are telling people not to do," Vance continued.