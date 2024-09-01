Under Fire Again: J.D. Vance Attacks 'Miserable' Professional Women Without Children in Resurfaced Clip
J.D. Vance's past comments continue to haunt him.
In a resurfaced clip from a 2021 episode of a right-wing podcast produced by American Moment, the vice-presidential candidate went off on females who are more motivated by their careers than to become a mother.
"You have women who think that truly, the liberationist path is to spend 90 hours a week working in a cubicle at McKinsey, instead of starting a family and having children," he bizarrely ranted.
"What they don’t realize — and I think some of them do eventually realize that, thank God — is that that is actually a path to misery. And the path to happiness and to fulfillment is something that these institutions are telling people not to do," Vance continued.
When the host of the podcast questioned the Republican about "gender and racial resentment" he added, "Clearly, this value set has made me a miserable person, who can’t have kids because I already passed the biological period when it was possible."
"And I live in a 1,200 sq ft apartment in New York and I pay $5,000 a month for it. But I’m really better than these other people. What I’m going to do is project my racial and gender sensitivities on the rest of them," Vance said.
This is far from the first time the former law clerk put his foot in his mouth when it came to talking about women. As OK! previously reported, Vance was raked over the coals for his comments about females with pets who have made a choice not to be mothers. However, instead of apologizing, he doubled down on the controversial remarks.
"I know the media wants to attack me and wants me to back down with this. But the simple point that I made is that having children, becoming a father, becoming a mother, I really do think it changes your perspective in a pretty profound way," he said to Megyn Kelly, host of "The Megyn Kelly Show" podcast.
"This is something, of course, we've recognized for hundreds of years in this country that human civilization has always recognized. But there's a deeper point here. It's not a criticism of people who don't have children," he continued. "This is about criticizing the Democratic Party for becoming anti-family and anti-child."
The Guardian obtained the quotes from the podcast.