Liz Cheney Declares Donald Trump Is 'Not a Stable Adult' After He Shares Post Accusing Her of 'Treason'
On Sunday, June 30, Donald Trump shared a post to Truth Social that accused former Republican representative Liz Cheney of committing acts of treason.
"Retruth if you want televised military tribunals," the social media post added.
That same day, Cheney took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to slam the former president for the inflammatory post.
"Donald, this is the type of thing that demonstrates yet again that you are not a stable adult—and are not fit for office," she wrote.
The following day, the Supreme Court ruled that Trump had "absolute immunity" from prosecution for any "official acts" he committed as POTUS.
"Under our constitutional structure of separated powers, the nature of presidential power entitles a former president to absolute immunity from criminal prosecution for actions within his conclusive and preclusive constitutional authority," Chief Justice John Roberts said in a statement on Monday, July 1. "And he is entitled to at least presumptive immunity from prosecution for all his official acts. There is no immunity for unofficial acts."
- Antonio Sabàto Jr. Claims Hollywood 'Blackballed' Him for Supporting Donald Trump in 2016 as He Pursues Boxing Career
- Supreme Court Justice 'Fears for Our Democracy' After Donald Trump Immunity Decision
- Donald Trump Claims Supreme Court's 'Historic' Immunity Decision Will Likely 'End All of Crooked Joe Biden's Witch Hunts' Against Him
Trump celebrated the decision on Truth Social and called it a "big win" for democracy.
"Today’s Historic Decision by the Supreme Court should end all of Crooked Joe Biden’s Witch Hunts against me, including the New York Hoaxes — The Manhattan SCAM cooked up by Soros backed D.A., Alvin Bragg, Racist New York Attorney General Tish James’ shameless ATTACK on the amazing business that I have built, and the FAKE Bergdorf’s 'case.' PROUD TO BE AN AMERICAN!" he penned.
Despite the 78-year-old's speculation, it is unclear if the court's ruling could potentially have any effect on his prior civil suits or his hush money trial, considering they were not connected to official presidential acts.
The lower courts are now set to decide "when and whether Trump will go to trial" for his alleged attempts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential in Washington, D.C. and in Georgia.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Trump's charges for both indictments surrounding the 2020 election include but are not limited to: conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to obstruct, racketeering, solicitation of violation of oath by a public officer, conspiracy to commit impersonating a public officer and making false statements and writings.