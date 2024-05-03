Jenelle Evans Has No 'Legal Avenue' to 'Evict' Estranged Ex David Eason From Living on Their Boat After Messy Split: Source
Jenelle Evans filed for legal separation from her estranged husband David Eason in February. The 35-year-old has since been living on their boat at a local marina near their formerly-shared North Carolina home.
Despite the fact that the mother-of-three filed for a domestic violence protective order against her ex — accusing him of verbal abuse to her and their children, punching walls and theft — she is currently unable to legally evict him.
"It gets a little bit more complicated when there's a divorce action that's been filed," a source spilled to a news outlet. "So, everything that happened with the boat and any other personal belongings acquired during their marriage will have to be disposed of with the court's permission."
"At this time, there's not really any legal avenue for Jenelle to evict David off the boat, even though it's a separate property," the source explained. "She's going to let the court case play out before taking any sort of steps like that."
As OK! previously reported, the Teen Mom 2 star also requested full custody of their daughter, Ensley, 7, until David undergoes psychiatric evaluation to prove he is mentally fit to be a parent.
On Thursday, April 25, the exes appeared in court to address her domestic violence restraining order, but per a separate source, Ensley's custody hearing should be happening very soon.
"In North Carolina, whenever someone is served with a civil case, we have 30 days to respond," the source noted. "I believe those 30 days just about ran [out]. So the time to answer or respond has expired."
"The courts will then start putting her on the calendar, and so typically, one of the first things that they'll do, and based on what she has filed, is she will work to set up temporary child custody. So that'll probably be the first step," they said.
"That's pretty typical for these kinds of situations," the source added. "One side will file it, and then it's kind of a waiting game right until the time the other side responds."
