Teen Mom's Jenelle Evans Feels Like Her 'Life Would Be on the Line' If She Revealed Estranged Ex David Eason's 'Dark' Secrets
Jenelle Evans admitted she has genuine fears when it comes to her estranged ex David Eason's behavior. On Friday, April 26, she answered several fan questions she'd received by sharing screenshots to her Instagram Story.
When one follower joked, "Tell us all of David's secrets," Jenelle responded, "Not the right time, but also I'm scared and feel like my life would be on the line."
A second fan chimed in, "He screams narcissistic on every TikTok live he does. Don't you let ANYTHING he says get to you."
The Teen Mom 2 star replied, "Everything he's saying, he's just doing it to make himself 'look better,' but in actuality, he knows the person he truly is behind closed doors. He has some dark secrets no one knows but me."
In another post, Jenelle confessed she doesn't "regret" their relationship because she was able to learn "a lot of life lessons" that she needed in order to "grow up and mature."
"Life is easier to understand I would say," she added. "I always have learned from mistakes and he was def a big mistake."
On Sunday, April 28, the MTV alum took to her Instagram Stories once again to share a video of her burning a wooden plaque that had both her and David's names and their wedding date engraved on it.
"Getting rid of #trash," she captioned the post.
As OK! previously reported, Jenelle filed for legal separation from David earlier this year following roughly seven years of marriage. In her various court filings, she accused her estranged ex of being verbally abusive, financially negligent and claimed his angry behavior caused "a heightened level of anxiety for all three children in the home."
"He has a history of physically acting out to include punching or hitting holes and walls, throwing objects, stealing items from Jenelle," an excerpt of the court documents continued. "These former acts of physical intimidation have given plaintiff PTSD and she is scared this behavior might happen again soon."
Jenelle also petitioned for physical custody of their daughter, Ensley, 7, until David agrees to undergo a full psychiatric evaluation.
"It is in the best interest of the minor child that plaintiff be granted primary physical custody of the minor child and that defendant's visitation and or custodial time be predicated on a mental health assessment to ensure his fitness and ability to care for the minor child," the filing read.
"The plaintiff [Jenelle] has always been, and continues to be an engaged parent who devotes her time, energy, effort and resources to her family," the legal papers continued. "At nearly all times, plaintiff has been responsible for the minor child's daily needs and has been the only parent who researched, evaluated, selected and followed through with the minor child's doctor's treatment providers, extracurricular and enrichment activities."