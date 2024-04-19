'Teen Mom' Star Jenelle Evans Appears to Hint at 'Narcissist' Ex David Eason With Cryptic Quote

She said he went so far as to sling homophobic slurs at one of the kids, telling them things like, "'You're stupid,' 'stop acting so gay,' 'little screaming b----,' 'stop being a f-----.'"

The 32-year-old also stated he would also encourage her to take her own life.

"Defendant's behavior causes a heightened level of anxiety for all three children in the home and he has a history of physically acting out to include punching or hitting holes and walls, throwing objects, stealing items from Jenelle," the complaint continued. "These former acts of physical intimidation have given plaintiff PTSD and she is scared this behavior might happen again soon."

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!