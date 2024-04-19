'Teen Mom' Star Jenelle Evans Appears to Hint at 'Narcissist' Ex David Eason With Cryptic Quote
Jenelle Evans appeared to hint at her recent split from soon-to-be ex-husband David Eason with a cryptic quote.
"A narcissist is a con artist," an image posted to the Teen Mom 2 star's Instagram read on Friday, April 19. "They will sell you a dream to deliver you a living nightmare."
As OK! previously reported, Jenelle filed for legal separation from her ex — with whom she shares 7-year-old daughter Ensley — shortly after her son Jace, 14, returned home from foster care.
David is not legally allowed to be near the young teen after he was charged with misdemeanor child abuse and felony assault by strangulation earlier this year.
In her legal filing, Jenelle claimed David had "exhibited concerning and at times disturbing behavior" toward her and in front of their children.
She also noted that despite the fact that CPS (Child Protective Services) opted to voluntarily dismiss the case against them, David's criminal case "is still pending."
Jenelle later took further action and petitioned for a domestic violence protective order. The legal document alleged the 35-year-old had repeatedly acted out violently and verbally abused both Jenelle and their children.
She claimed David would utter statements such as: "I hate these kids,' 'these kids are a--holes,' 'I just want to run away from these motherf------ and never come back.'"
She said he went so far as to sling homophobic slurs at one of the kids, telling them things like, "'You're stupid,' 'stop acting so gay,' 'little screaming b----,' 'stop being a f-----.'"
The 32-year-old also stated he would also encourage her to take her own life.
"Defendant's behavior causes a heightened level of anxiety for all three children in the home and he has a history of physically acting out to include punching or hitting holes and walls, throwing objects, stealing items from Jenelle," the complaint continued. "These former acts of physical intimidation have given plaintiff PTSD and she is scared this behavior might happen again soon."
Jenelle is requesting full physical custody of Ensley until David agrees to undergo a psychiatric evaluation.
"The plaintiff [Jenelle] has always been, and continues to be an engaged parent who devotes her time, energy, effort and resources to her family," the court papers said. "At nearly all times, plaintiff has been responsible for the minor child's daily needs and has been the only parent who researched, evaluated, selected and followed through with the minor child's doctor's treatment providers, extracurricular and enrichment activities."