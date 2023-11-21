OK Magazine
Jennifer Aniston, 54, All Smiles as She Flaunts Fit Figure in Sports Bra

jennifer aniston smiling again pp
Source: @rkatzman/instagram
By:

Nov. 21 2023, Published 4:28 p.m. ET

Jennifer Aniston took to her Instagram Story on Monday, November 20, and gave fans a peek at her toned tummy and enviable arms while sharing behind-the-scenes moments from a photo shoot promoting a workout program partnership.

jennifer niston smiling again
Source: @rkatzman/instagram

Jennifer Aniston partnered with the Pvolve fitness program.

The beloved Friends actress, 54, was all smiles as she posed alongside Pvolve founder Rachel Katzman. Aniston rocked a beige sports bra, dark brown legging and a pair of white sneakers, while Katzman wore an all black, athletic-wear ensemble.

"4 weeks of mine and @jenniferaniston favorite classes 👀," the fitness brand co-founder wrote on Instagram. "Come workout with us 💪 @pvolve."

jennifer aniston smiling again
Source: @rkatzman/instagram

Aniston showed off her fit physique in the Instagram video.

Fans flooded the comments section with words of love and support for the collaboration between the two, talented women.

"Aww we love love love you together!!! The perfect team ❤️," one fan wrote, while another chimed in, "What a dream collab 👏."

A third fan said they looked "amazing" and a fourth called them an "inspiration," sharing that she was starting her own health journey at 41 years old.

jennifer aniston smiling again
Source: @rkatzman/instagram

Fans flooded the comments section with words of love and support for the collaboration.

Jennifer Aniston

As OK! previously reported, Aniston opened up on not enjoying it when people complimented her saying that she looks good for her age.

"That’s a habit of society that we have these markers like, 'Well you’re at that stage, so for your age…' I don’t even understand what it means," she explained at the time. "I’m in better shape than I was in my twenties. I feel better in my mind, body, and spirit. It’s all 100 percent better."

"My family lives a long time, especially my dad’s side," she added. "I want to be thriving; I don’t want to just be alive."

jennifer aniston relationships difficult almost easier solo
Source: mega

Aniston shared that she had to 'retrain' her brain and how she thought about working out.

Aniston also shared that she had to "retrain" her brain and how she thought about working out.

"It used to be pounding, pounding, pounding. You had to get 45 minutes to an hour of cardio; otherwise, you weren’t getting a workout," she explained. "Not only do you stress your body, you burn out — who wants to do that at all?"

Source: OK!

Pvolve is a low-impact fitness program that heavily incorporates resistance training. The program was designed to help "sculpt and strengthen while improving range of motion, balance, and posture" and "sharpen the mind-body connection and coordination."

While discussing the program, Aniston revealed her advice for others on their own health journeys: "I think it’s just taking the pressure off of ourselves and really knowing that whatever you did that day is enough, and don’t be your own worst critic."

