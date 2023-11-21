Jennifer Aniston, 54, All Smiles as She Flaunts Fit Figure in Sports Bra

As OK! previously reported, Aniston opened up on not enjoying it when people complimented her saying that she looks good for her age.

"That’s a habit of society that we have these markers like, 'Well you’re at that stage, so for your age…' I don’t even understand what it means," she explained at the time. "I’m in better shape than I was in my twenties. I feel better in my mind, body, and spirit. It’s all 100 percent better."

"My family lives a long time, especially my dad’s side," she added. "I want to be thriving; I don’t want to just be alive."