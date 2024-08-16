OK Magazine
Jennifer Garner Looks Gorgeous in Japan Vacation Photos as Ex Ben Affleck Reunites With Jennifer Lopez on His Birthday

Jennifer Garner is thriving while ex-husband Ben Affleck deals with marriage drama.

Aug. 16 2024, Published 3:41 p.m. ET

Jennifer Garner and ex-husband Ben Affleck are having very different summers.

While the dad-of-three is dealing with a reported impending divorce from Jennifer Lopez, Garner has been thriving, recently sharing photos from her "dream trip to Japan."

Jennifer Garner raved over her 'dream trip to Japan' and shared countless photos from her travels.

The Alias alum, 52, uploaded several pictures on Thursday, August 15, which showed her "visiting every temple and shrine," trying local drinks and exploring historic landmarks in the country.

Garner looked as gorgeous as ever in the images with a smile always plastered on her glowing face.

The actress co-parents her three kids with ex-husband Ben Affleck, who is rumored to be divorcing Jennifer Lopez.

Fans raved over the post, with one person declaring the Deadpool & Wolverine star was "living her best life," while another noted, "I love your spirit. ❤️."

Garner shares her three children — Violet, 18, Fin, 15, and Samuel, 12 — with Affleck, who turned 52 on August 15.

Affleck and his current wife tied the knot in 2022.

Despite his and Lopez's marriage being on the brink of divorce, the singer, 55, was seen visiting the Oscar winner at his new home to celebrate his special day.

Garner was also spotted at the house, which he purchased earlier this month after he and Lopez put their marital home on the market.

The mansion is close to Garner, so it will now be easier for him to prioritize time with his kids.

The 13 Going on 30 lead has no issue with her former spouse moving closer to her abode, as an insider told a news outlet she is "being communicative and an understanding shoulder for Ben" to lean on as he and Lopez try to figure out what's next for them.

The actor recently purchased a new home so he can be closer to his and Garner's children.

"[Garner] is there for him every step of the way and given the involvement of their kids, she's very supportive," the source added. "She also respects his private and personal life and doesn't get too involved."

Rumors about the Justice League actor and the mom-of-two ending their marriage heightened this spring, and since then, they've continued to spend time apart and have sometimes taken off their wedding rings in public.

Neither Lopez nor Affleck have commented on the gossip, but one source insisted they "finalized the divorce papers" over a month ago and are just "waiting for the right time to drop them."

"At that time, they will release a joint statement that will say how they have much love for each other and how they fought to make it work, but couldn't," the insider spilled. "Honestly, in the end they could not come to a compromise. What they had before is gone and they have both accepted it."

