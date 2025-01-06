Jennifer Garner Goes Make-Up Free During Snowy Getaway After Ben Affleck Reunion: Photos

Jennifer Garner is soaking up the winter vibes after spending the holidays with her ex-husband Ben Affleck and their three kids.

In her latest Instagram post, the Alias actress shared snapshots from her snowy getaway. In one image, Garner went make-up free as she bundled up in a white winter coat, a gray neck gaiter and a hood pulled snugly over her head. She also sported a pink ski helmet with goggles perched on top.