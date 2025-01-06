or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Jennifer Garner
OK LogoNEWS

Jennifer Garner Goes Make-Up Free During Snowy Getaway After Ben Affleck Reunion: Photos

jennifer garner snowy getaway post ben affleck
Source: MEGA

Jennifer Garner shared photos from her snowy getaway after spending the holidays with her ex Ben Affleck.

By:

Jan. 6 2025, Published 9:36 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Jennifer Garner is soaking up the winter vibes after spending the holidays with her ex-husband Ben Affleck and their three kids.

In her latest Instagram post, the Alias actress shared snapshots from her snowy getaway. In one image, Garner went make-up free as she bundled up in a white winter coat, a gray neck gaiter and a hood pulled snugly over her head. She also sported a pink ski helmet with goggles perched on top.

Article continues below advertisement
Article continues below advertisement

Another slide captured serene footage of snow-laden pine trees, with Garner filming as fresh flakes gently blanketed the branches.

The 13 Going on 30 star also shared a heartfelt moment in a video where she recited Mary Oliver’s poem, I Have Decided.

Article continues below advertisement
jennifer garner shares poem snowy mountain escape
Source: @ jennifer.garner/Instagram

Jennifer Garner shared photos from her snowy getaway on Instagram.

Article continues below advertisement

“I Have Decided. I have decided to find myself a home in the mountains, somewhere high up where one learns to live peacefully in the cold and the silence. It’s said that in such a place certain revelations may be discovered. That what the spirit reaches for may be eventually felt, if not exactly understood. Slowly, no doubt. I’m not talking about a vacation. Of course at the same time I mean to stay exactly where I am. Are you following me?” the poem reads.

Article continues below advertisement

Adding a playful touch, Garner included a clip by Canadian photographer Paul Nicklen, showing a polar bear sliding down a snowy slope, accompanied by the festive tune “Nutcracker” by Ah2.

Article continues below advertisement

In her caption, she summed it all up by writing: "I love Snow. My best friend Snow. More Snow. A poem I love by @maryoliverofficial filmed in Snow. Trees & Snow. After a week of looking at snow (via @paulnicklen). ♥️❄️♥️."

Article continues below advertisement
jennifer garner make up free snowy vacation
Source: @ jennifer.garner/Instagram

Jennifer Garner recited a poem by Mary Oliver in one of the videos.

MORE ON:
Jennifer Garner

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Fans flooded the comments with praise for the down-to-earth star.

“Mary Oliver’s words ❤️+ Jennifer’s soothing voice 🙏= peace ☮️,” one follower wrote.

While another mentioned, “Lovely. Thank you for always showing your true self. You are an inspiration.”

Article continues below advertisement

“We all know this DIVA 🤍,” a third added, while a fourth chimed in, “Oh hun, what a perfect spiritual word for the day. Thank you.”

Article continues below advertisement
jennifer garner spends holidays with ben affleck kids
Source: @ jennifer.garner/Instagram

The '13 Going on 30' star shared her love for the snow via Instagram.

Article continues below advertisement

The post comes after a source claimed that Garner and Affleck “were all together for Christmas.”

“It’s all for the kids. Jen grew up surrounded by her family for the holidays, and she wants the same for her kids,” the insider told People.

Article continues below advertisement
jennifer garner snowy getaway post ben affleck
Source: MEGA

A source confirmed that Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck spent Christmas together.

Article continues below advertisement

Despite their messy 2015 split and Affleck’s ongoing divorce from Jennifer Lopez, the former couple has managed to build a strong co-parenting bond.

“[Jennifer] and Ben are probably at the best place in their relationship right now,” the source told In Touch about the parents of Violet, 19, Fin, 15, and Samuel, 12. “They’ve been through so much together, but they’ve stayed family-focused during the ups and downs.”

“They both put their kids first and they genuinely like each other,” the insider added.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.