Jennifer Garner Wears 'Super Woman' T-Shirt as Insiders Say She's 'Encouraging' Ben Affleck to Salvage Broken Marriage to Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Garner to the rescue!
The Alias actress, 52, was seen running errands on Saturday, June 22, in Los Angeles, Calif., in a graphic T-shirt that read "Super Woman," as insiders have alleged, she's doing her best to persuade her ex-husband Ben Affleck to save his doomed marriage to Jennifer Lopez.
Garner glowed without any hint of makeup as she rocked the navy top with a pair of white pants, a crossbody bag and her signature pair of dark shades during her day out.
The telling message comes as she's been doing her best to help out the father of her children, 51, during a rough patch in his romance with the Selena actress, 54. "Jennifer Garner is encouraging Ben to work on his marriage to Jen," an insider explained. "She fully supports their relationship and wants nothing more than for him to be happy.”
The 13 Going on 30 alum, who shares Violet, 18, Finn, 15, and Samuel, 12, with Affleck, has also been monitoring the Argo actor's mental state as he endures this difficult time. “Jen can’t stand by and do nothing. That’s not in her nature,” the source claimed.
"She has dropped everything to make sure Ben doesn’t spiral out of control again. At the end of the day, Ben is still the father of their children, and she will help him however she can," the insider added of Affleck, who has admitted he struggles with an addiction to alcohol.
The Boston native and Lopez, who wed in 2022, have reportedly been growing apart after realizing their opposing lifestyles. "Jennifer has a big entourage that follows her around daily — glam squad, videographers, photographers, assistants, trainers," a source close to the Hollywood power couple spilled.
"She’s tried to make Ben understand that being Jennifer Lopez is a 24/7 job. She is her brand, she lives and breathes it while Ben can leave his work at the door if he chooses to," the insider noted. "Jennifer’s keeping her head up. She doesn’t want to be seen as the villain."
"Ben seems pretty content with the living arrangement as it is now,” the source said of the couple living separately. “It’s Jennifer who can’t seem to accept that it’s over between them. She still thinks she and Ben are meant to be together and the feeling is she’s just tolerating this unpleasantness until Ben realizes the same thing."