Jennifer Garner Wears 'Super Woman' T-Shirt as Insiders Say She's 'Encouraging' Ben Affleck to Salvage Broken Marriage to Jennifer Lopez

Garner glowed without any hint of makeup as she rocked the navy top with a pair of white pants, a crossbody bag and her signature pair of dark shades during her day out.

The telling message comes as she's been doing her best to help out the father of her children, 51, during a rough patch in his romance with the Selena actress, 54. "Jennifer Garner is encouraging Ben to work on his marriage to Jen," an insider explained. "She fully supports their relationship and wants nothing more than for him to be happy.”