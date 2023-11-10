Jennifer Lopez Is 'Always Nagging' Husband Ben Affleck to Take Care of Their Many Pets: 'It's a Zoo'
Ben Affleck may be in the doghouse!
According to insiders close to the Argo actor and his wife, Jennifer Lopez, the two have been sparring over the nine pets roaming their lavish Los Angeles property.
"Between the two of them, they have eight dogs and a cat, so it's a zoo at the house. And none of the dogs are properly trained — they're constantly barking and chasing the cat around the house. It's chaos and it's driving J.Lo nuts," the source spilled.
"Especially since she's left to deal with their messes," the insider alleged. "She's always nagging Ben to at least pick up their poop. His answer is they should hire people to do it for them. It really bugs J.Lo because he has more than enough time on his hands right now to do it himself, so in her view, he's just being lazy."
This has not been the only point of contention between the two as of late. One year after tying the knot, Affleck and Lopez have reportedly been experiencing quite a bit of "pressure" in their marriage.
"The honeymoon phase is over," an insider explained of the power couple. "Of course, they're still madly in love, but they're under a lot of pressure with work obligations, being in the spotlight and blending their families."
Per people in their inner circle, a big issue in their relationship has been the Boston native's tight relationship with his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner — with whom he shares children Violet, 17, Seraphina, 14, and Samuel, 11.
"Ben and Jen are extremely close," the source added. "In fact, there have been a lot of photos of them together lately where Ben looks so happy, happier than he usually looks when he's with J. Lo. That's not lost on J. Lo. She doesn't think Ben wants Jen back — J. Lo even likes Jen very much — but what woman wouldn't be a little jealous?"
"He's made some shocking confessions to her about J. Lo's temper and the ugly texts she sends him, which he shouldn't have done. He admitted that her notorious diva attitude can be very hard to hand," the insider alleged. "Ben's reliance on Jen as a confidante may have crossed the line. Ben has insisted to J. Lo that she's the only woman for him and that he just cares for Jen because of the children and what they've been through."
In Touch spoke to sources close to Lopez and Affleck.