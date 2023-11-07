Jennifer Lopez Tells Adoring Ben Affleck Fans to 'Back Up' as They Exit Dinner Together
Jennifer Lopez is very protective of Ben Affleck.
While the power couple left the swanky Los Angeles eatery, The Ivy, on Sunday, November 5, with the "Get Right" singer's child Emme Anthony,15, they were met by several of the Good Will Hunting star's adoring fans. However, Lopez, 54, made sure they knew to keep their distance from her man, 51.
"Woo! We love you!" the female Affleck admirers yelled at the Boston native as he exited the restaurant with his wife.
While clarifying her boundaries, Lopez appeared to tell one of the women, "Back up, b----!" as she entered the black SUV with a laugh. However, Affleck — who lovingly opened the car door for his spouse — stayed stone-faced throughout the interaction.
The stern comment from Lopez comes as she recently gushed over what an incredible partner Affleck has been since the two tied the knot in 2022.
"I'm finally at the point in my life where I love every part of myself unapologetically," the Selena actress revealed in a recent interview. "Every part of me, my body, my voice, my choices, even like, my mistakes. All of it made me who I am and got me to where I am today."
"Ben wants me to understand my worth and know my value. I feel even more relaxed and comfortable, which makes me feel even more beautiful than I have ever felt with someone else," she continued.
Despite her sweet words for Affleck, insiders claimed the two were dealing with a bit of strain on their romance in recent months. "The honeymoon phase is over," the source alleged. "Of course, they're still madly in love, but they're under a lot of pressure with work obligations, being in the spotlight and blending their families."
Per people close to the duo, the Argo actor's close relationship with his wife, Jennifer Garner, became quite a bone of contention.
"There have been a lot of photos of them together lately where Ben looks so happy, happier than he usually looks when he's with J.Lo," the insider alleged.
"That's not lost on J.Lo. She doesn't think Ben wants Jen back — J.Lo even likes Jen very much — but what woman wouldn't be a little jealous?" the source added.
"She believes Ben lied to her about his friendship with Jen — their bond is stronger today than when they were married — and she let Jen know she doesn't appreciate how much of her husband's time Jen has been taking up," the source continued. "They're currently in a big fight over Ben."
TMZ obtained the video of Lopez and Affleck leaving dinner.