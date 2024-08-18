Jennifer Lopez Chugs Bottle of Liquor After Celebrating Ben Affleck's 52nd Birthday Amid Divorce Rumors: Watch
Is Jennifer Lopez blowing off some steam?
On Saturday, August 17, the "On the Floor" singer, 55, shared a video of herself chugging alcohol just days after she saw her alleged soon-to-be ex-husband, Ben Affleck, for his birthday.
In the clip, the actress impersonated the latest TikTok trend started by Jools Lebron.
“You see how I do this? How I drink from the bottle? Very demure,” the star joked as she drank a bottle of her pre-mixed cocktail brand, Delola.
“Very mindful. I don’t just chug it,” she added. “Little by little. Very elegant.”
She also captioned the footage, “Very demure … very mindful.”
As OK! previously reported, the clip came shortly after Lopez was spotted at Affleck’s L.A. home on Thursday, August 15, for his 52nd birthday.
A source revealed that the Good Will Hunting alum had a "small birthday celebration at home" with his kids. Additionally, Lopez and Affleck's ex Jennifer Garner, also stopped by.
"It's exactly what he wanted. He didn't want to go out to celebrate. The kids had gifts for him, and it was cute," the insider added.
The brunette beauty notably did not post anything on social media to honor the father-of-three.
As rumors swirl that the couple have drawn up divorce papers but are waiting to officially file, Affleck is apparently giving Lopez space to do so when she wishes.
“Ben is being as respectful of J.Lo as he can right now since he was the one that left,” the insider alleged. “But he’s moving forward with his life.”
“Ben’s vowed to let her file for divorce in her own time,” they explained. “Until that happens, he’ll continue to wear his ring.”
Another source noted how Affleck has taken the split relatively well, while Lopez is still licking her wounds.
"Now Ben and J.Lo are giving each other the silent treatment. J.Lo doesn’t know how it came to this. She really thought she’d finally found her happily ever after, and then Ben pulled the rug out from under her. She’s putting up a brave front in public, but she’s seething on the inside," they revealed.
"Ben moving into a new home was the closure of the relationship," the insider spilled. "Ben feels like he’s been weighed down this year. He will always care for Jen, but he knows the marriage is done, and he wants to focus on himself right now."