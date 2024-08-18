OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Ben Affleck
OK LogoNEWS

Jennifer Lopez Chugs Bottle of Liquor After Celebrating Ben Affleck's 52nd Birthday Amid Divorce Rumors: Watch

Composite photo of Jennifer Lopez.
Source: MEGA/@JLO/INSTAGRAM

Jennifer Lopez shared a video of herself chugging a bottle of her cocktail brand Delola.

By:

Aug. 18 2024, Published 11:43 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Is Jennifer Lopez blowing off some steam?

On Saturday, August 17, the "On the Floor" singer, 55, shared a video of herself chugging alcohol just days after she saw her alleged soon-to-be ex-husband, Ben Affleck, for his birthday.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @JLO/INSTAGRAM

In the clip, the actress impersonated the latest TikTok trend started by Jools Lebron.

“You see how I do this? How I drink from the bottle? Very demure,” the star joked as she drank a bottle of her pre-mixed cocktail brand, Delola.

Article continues below advertisement

Very mindful. I don’t just chug it,” she added. “Little by little. Very elegant.”

She also captioned the footage, “Very demure … very mindful.”

Article continues below advertisement
jennifer lopez chugs liquor ben affleck nd birthday divorce watch
Source: @JLO/INSTAGRAM

Jennifer Lopez wore a large pair of gold-rimmed glasses and full glam for the clip.

Article continues below advertisement

As OK! previously reported, the clip came shortly after Lopez was spotted at Affleck’s L.A. home on Thursday, August 15, for his 52nd birthday.

A source revealed that the Good Will Hunting alum had a "small birthday celebration at home" with his kids. Additionally, Lopez and Affleck's ex Jennifer Garner, also stopped by.

Article continues below advertisement

"It's exactly what he wanted. He didn't want to go out to celebrate. The kids had gifts for him, and it was cute," the insider added.

The brunette beauty notably did not post anything on social media to honor the father-of-three.

Article continues below advertisement
jennifer lopez chugs liquor ben affleck nd birthday divorce watch
Source: @JLO/INSTAGRAM

Jennifer Lopez recently attended Ben Affleck's birthday celebration.

MORE ON:
Ben Affleck
Article continues below advertisement

As rumors swirl that the couple have drawn up divorce papers but are waiting to officially file, Affleck is apparently giving Lopez space to do so when she wishes.

“Ben is being as respectful of J.Lo as he can right now since he was the one that left,” the insider alleged. “But he’s moving forward with his life.”

Article continues below advertisement

“Ben’s vowed to let her file for divorce in her own time,” they explained. “Until that happens, he’ll continue to wear his ring.”

Another source noted how Affleck has taken the split relatively well, while Lopez is still licking her wounds.

Article continues below advertisement
jennifer lopez chugs liquor ben affleck nd birthday divorce watch
Source: MEGA

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have reportedly drawn up divorce papers but are waiting for the right time to file.

Article continues below advertisement

"Now Ben and J.Lo are giving each other the silent treatment. J.Lo doesn’t know how it came to this. She really thought she’d finally found her happily ever after, and then Ben pulled the rug out from under her. She’s putting up a brave front in public, but she’s seething on the inside," they revealed.

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!

"Ben moving into a new home was the closure of the relationship," the insider spilled. "Ben feels like he’s been weighed down this year. He will always care for Jen, but he knows the marriage is done, and he wants to focus on himself right now."

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.