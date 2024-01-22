'Hard Pass': Jennifer Lopez's 'Demonic' Paris Fashion Show Look Slammed by Fans: Photos
Jennifer Lopez's latest haute couture ensemble was not a crowd-pleaser.
The Selena star, 54, stepped out on Monday, January 22, for the Schiaparelli Spring/Summer 2024 Fashion Show in Paris in an over-the-top rose petal-covered jacket with a unique set of gold shades. However, her fans were not in love with the look.
"J.Lo looks demonic with those glasses," one person wrote below a post of the outfit.
"That's a hard pass for me. Usually she looks stunning but this… nope!" a second social media user chimed in.
"Which Hunger Games was this??" another person joked, referring to the movies which feature unique outfits.
"😂 J.Lo run out of good ideas about how to drive attention towards her and only her ….She probably consulted with circus costumes experts," a fourth user added.
Despite Lopez's fashion miss, she has never been a person to allow public perception to sway her — especially when it comes to people thinking her husband, Ben Affleck, always looks miserable around her.
"Ben is doing alright. You don’t need to worry about Ben, let me just tell you," Lopez made clear about her spouse, 51, and his viral facial expressions during an interview at the 2024 Golden Globes. "He is good. He is happy. He is here — he is nominated. I'm chilling, I don’t understand what people are so pressed for. They don't pick up on my face!"
After making sure the world knew how content Affleck has been with her, the Latin superstar gushed, "He’s just my biggest fan and my biggest supporter, as I am of his, which I’m so glad to be here tonight because he’s nominated, and I’m so proud of him."
However, Lopez's kind words doesn't mean the Hollywood power couple has completely avoided any marital issues. According to insiders, the duo allegedly got into a heated argument during their vacation in St. Barts, which has continued to create tension between them.
“Ben wanted this vacation to be relaxing but Jennifer’s up at 6 a.m. dictating their schedule,” the source claimed. “She’s extremely picky about everything, from maid service to where to eat dinner. Sometimes Ben can’t hide his annoyance, and that’s what people were seeing in St. Barts.”
“It takes a lot of energy for Ben to be married to Jennifer, but he loves her,” the source revealed of their roller-coaster love. “They get on each other’s nerves and then it’s amazing. It’s always hills and valleys with them.”