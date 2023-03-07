Jennifer Lopez Shows Off Long Legs & Flattering Figure In Flirty Lingerie: See Photos
Jennifer Lopez brought the heat in her latest sultry photoshoot — and let's just say her husband, Ben Affleck, is one lucky fella.
The "Let's Get Loud" singer looked breathtaking, captivating fans with stripped-down social media snaps from her recent campaign as the global brand ambassador for Intimissimi.
Keep scrolling to see Lopez's drool-worthy lingerie photos!
Featuring a variety of colors — including blue, pink and orange — the silky, lace lingerie hugged Lopez's body in all of the right places, as seen in photos obtained by OK!.
The Marry Me actress additionally shared some of the gorgeous shots to her Instagram, as she couldn't seem to contain her excitement about the iconic collab.
Dark pink appeared to be Lopez's favorite shade the lingerie brand has to offer, as she showcased the rosy hues in every photo shared with her 236 million Instagram followers.
Fans gushed over the "On the Floor" singer's alluring body and flawless face, which was perfectly framed by her voluminous locks.
"Definition of an ageless beauty 🙌❤️," one admirer wrote, as another added, "the most beautiful woman in the world🔥😍."
Many users pointed out Lopez's jaw-dropping physique, with others were left in disbelief by the 53-year-old's snatched waist, curves and radiant complexion.
Lopez first came across Intimissimi's sought-after lingerie line when she was exploring Italy.
“I love Italy — the people, the fashion, the culture, the food and the storied history. When I discovered Intimissimi, I was immediately drawn to their precious silks, romantic lace, beautiful cuts, flattering fits and intricate designs," the Shotgun Wedding star expressed in a press release obtained by OK!. "I’m proud to be an Intimissimi woman and honored that they view me as someone who emulates their own qualities of confident, lively and strong."
And who better to model promiscuous lingerie than J.Lo?
"When looking for a brand partner who embodies the spirit of all our iconic customers, we immediately looked to Jennifer Lopez," Intimissimi's Chief Executive Officer, Matteo Veronesi, explained in the press release. "We want women to live the most fulfilling life and feel empowered every day."
