Disgraced Sean 'Diddy' Combs Admitted He Went to Therapy After Romance With Jennifer Lopez as He Had 'Very Drastic Mood Swings'

"I've gone to therapy for relationships I've been in, for tragedies I've been through. I think therapy is good," the father-of-seven shared. "I've been called bipolar – I'm not; I just have very drastic mood swings. I went to therapy when [The Notorious] B.I.G. died, but a lot of my therapy has been with love and relationships.”

The “I’ll Be Missing You” rapper — who dated the “On the Floor” singer, 55, from 1999-2001 — confessed: "I've had therapy about my relationship with Kim [Porter], about my relationship with Jennifer. Therapy helped me through a lot of those situations."