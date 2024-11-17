or
Disgraced Sean 'Diddy' Combs Admitted He Went to Therapy After Romance With Jennifer Lopez as He Had 'Very Drastic Mood Swings'

Composite photo of Sean 'Diddy' Combs and Jennifer Lopez.
Source: MEGA

Sean 'Diddy' Combs said, 'Therapy helped me through a lot of those situations' when discussing his past relationships.

By:

Nov. 17 2024, Published 11:43 a.m. ET

Sean “Diddy” Combs didn’t easily move on from Jennifer Lopez.

In a resurfaced interview from Playboy Magazine, the music mogul, 55 — who was charged with racketeering conspiracy, s-- trafficking by force, fraud or coercion and transportation to engage in prostitution in September — admitted to turning to seeking professional help after struggling with past romances.

disgraced sean diddy combs therapy romance jennifer lopez mood swings
Source: MEGA

Sean 'Diddy' Combs revealed he has 'very drastic mood swings' and has been 'called bipolar.'

"I've gone to therapy for relationships I've been in, for tragedies I've been through. I think therapy is good," the father-of-seven shared. "I've been called bipolar – I'm not; I just have very drastic mood swings. I went to therapy when [The Notorious] B.I.G. died, but a lot of my therapy has been with love and relationships.”

The “I’ll Be Missing You” rapper — who dated the “On the Floor” singer, 55, from 1999-2001 — confessed: "I've had therapy about my relationship with Kim [Porter], about my relationship with Jennifer. Therapy helped me through a lot of those situations."

While no proof Lopez had any involvement or knowledge of Combs’ alleged s----- crimes has arisen, her name has been in the press following his shocking arrest.

A source recently spilled to RadarOnline.com that "Jennifer knows everyone is asking" about her "tempestuous and emotionally exhausting" two-year romance with Combs.

disgraced sean diddy combs therapy romance jennifer lopez mood swings
Source: MEGA

Jennifer Lopez and Sean 'Diddy' Combs dated from 1999-2001.

The actress has been dodging questions on the subject and the drama surrounding her has started affecting her negatively.

"Her links to him resurfacing are a PR disaster for her and damaging her own health," an insider shared.

As OK! previously reported, Thea de Sousa — who worked alongside Lopez on the 2002 rom-com Maid in Manhattan — recently stuck up for her former boss amid the chatter about her and Combs.

"If you knew Jennifer Lopez, if you ever worked with her like I did, or if you were close with people who are like family to her like I am, you would know she did not have any idea about Diddy," she insisted.

disgraced sean diddy combs therapy romance jennifer lopez mood swings
Source: MEGA

Sean 'Diddy' Combs was charged with racketeering conspiracy, s-- trafficking by force, fraud or coercion and transportation to engage in prostitution in September.

The former employee continued: "She barely drinks, she is not a partier, she isn't a good time girl, she is a workaholic who uplifts [women] and who was charmed by him for a brief time in her life."

De Sousa added that Lopez "does not deserve to be conflated with [Combs’] shocking and criminal misdeeds."

disgraced sean diddy combs therapy romance jennifer lopez mood swings
Source: MEGA

Jennifer Lopez has been making headlines for her association with Sean 'Diddy' Combs.

Combs currently sits in the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn despite multiple attempts at bail. The star will likely stay behind bars until his trial in May 2025.

