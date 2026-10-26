Jenny McCarthy Celebrates Finishing Another 'Round of Therapeutic Plasma Exchange' Amid Health Issues: 'I Really Feel a Difference'

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Jenny McCarthy is sharing a hopeful update about her health after undergoing another medical procedure. The actress, 53, revealed on Friday, October 23, that she had completed her fourth round of therapeutic plasma exchange, a treatment she has pursued while dealing with ongoing health issues, including what she has described as mold toxicity and mycotoxin poisoning.

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Jenny McCarthy Celebrates Her Fourth Plasma Exchange Session

Source: @JENNYMCCARTHY/INSTAGRAM The actress posed alongside a healthcare worker holding bags of yellow-colored fluid during her latest treatment.

McCarthy shared an Instagram video from a medical facility, where she posed alongside a smiling healthcare worker holding two large bags containing yellow-colored fluid. The former The View co-host appeared upbeat in oversized black sunglasses and a cozy sweater as she documented the procedure. "Finished my 4th round of Therapeutic Plasma Exchange and WOW you guys. I really feel a difference," she captioned the post. "I'll go live again next month when I complete my last session so I can answer questions. It's been an amazing healing modality with @mdlifespan."

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Jenny McCarthy Previously Opened Up About Her Health Struggles

Source: MEGA Jenny McCarthy has spoken publicly about dealing with dental infections, multiple surgeries and mold-related health concerns.

McCarthy's latest update comes after she detailed a series of difficult health experiences earlier this year. During a March appearance on Maria Menounos' "Heal Squad" podcast, the television personality described dealing with serious dental infections and complications that required multiple surgeries. She also discussed receiving a diagnosis of mold toxicity and mycotoxin poisoning, which she believes contributed to her prolonged health struggles. "The last time I was here I was literally on my way to the biological dentist because I had gone through six months of living h---," she recalled. McCarthy has additionally spoken publicly about autoimmune conditions, gastrointestinal issues and problems affecting her eyes.

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Why Jenny McCarthy Turned to Therapeutic Plasma Exchange

Source: MEGA The former 'The View' co-host previously discussed her decision to pursue therapeutic plasma exchange.

In September, McCarthy discussed her decision to pursue therapeutic plasma exchange during an appearance on Dr. Jill Carnahan's "Resiliency Radio" podcast. The procedure involves removing blood plasma and replacing it with another fluid, typically albumin or donor plasma, before returning the blood cells to the patient. McCarthy explained that she began exploring the treatment after trying numerous approaches to address her symptoms. "I refer to myself as a hard nut to crack," she said while discussing her decision. Therapeutic plasma exchange is an established treatment for certain medical conditions, but its use for generalized detoxification or mold-related symptoms is not a standard, proven treatment. McCarthy's reported improvement reflects her personal experience rather than evidence that the procedure is effective for those purposes.

Fans React to Jenny McCarthy's Health Update

Source: MEGA Jenny McCarthy told followers she plans to answer questions about her experience after completing her final scheduled session next month.