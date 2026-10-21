NEWS Jenny McCarthy Cursed at Steven Seagal and Walked Out of Audition When He Commented on Her Body and Suggested She Take Her Clothes Off Source: MEGA Jenny McCarthy revisited her allegations against Steven Seagal during an episode of 'The Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg Show.' Taylor Camp Oct. 21 2026, Updated 10:15 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Jenny McCarthy is revisiting a disturbing experience she claims to have had with Steven Seagal during an audition early in her career. The television personality, 53, recalled how the actor allegedly made inappropriate comments about her body while she was trying out for the 1995 action film Under Siege 2. During the October 20 episode of The Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg Show, McCarthy told guest Selma Blair that she refused to undress and instead cursed at Seagal before walking out.

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Jenny McCarthy Recalls Uncomfortable Audition With Steven Seagal

Source: MEGA Jenny McCarthy said she wore a loose floral dress to her audition because she wanted to be taken seriously as an actress.

McCarthy explained she was eager to prove herself as an actress after initially finding fame as a P------ model. "I go to the audition, and I'm so excited because at this point, I'm just a Playmate," she recalled. She said she deliberately chose a loose-fitting floral dress "to cover my body because I want to be taken seriously," she explained. According to McCarthy, Seagal invited her to sit on a couch and repeatedly encouraged her to move closer. When she stood up to read her lines, she alleged he commented on her outfit instead. "I can't really tell what your body looks like in that dress," McCarthy recalled him saying.

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Jenny McCarthy Says She Told Steven Seagal 'F--- You'

Source: MEGA, @SEAGALOFFICIAL/INSTAGRAM Steven Seagal allegedly followed Jenny McCarthy to her car and warned her not to tell anyone about the encounter.

McCarthy claimed she immediately decided to leave rather than entertain the alleged request. "I literally grabbed my purse and said, 'Why don't you go buy my P------ video for $19.99? F--- you," she recalled. However, McCarthy alleged the encounter didn't end when she walked out. She claimed Seagal followed her to her car, grabbed her arm and warned her against discussing what happened. "Don't you tell a soul," she remembered him warning. McCarthy said she eventually spoke publicly about the incident after becoming more recognizable through her work on Singled Out. "I ratted him out so quick," she declared.

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Jenny McCarthy Previously Spoke About Alleged Misconduct

Source: @SEAGALOFFICIAL/INSTAGRAM, MEGA Jenny McCarthy first publicly accused Steven Seagal of inappropriate conduct in 1998.

The actress first publicly accused Seagal of inappropriate behavior in 1998 and revisited the allegations in 2017. During a previous SiriusXM interview, McCarthy claimed Seagal specifically asked her to lower her dress so he could see her b------. "It was so disheartening," she said at the time. McCarthy also questioned whether other women auditioning for the film had faced similar experiences. The allegations remain disputed. A representative for Seagal previously denied McCarthy's claims, and a representative had not responded to requests for comment.

Other Actresses Have Accused Steven Seagal of Misconduct

Source: MEGA, @SEAGALOFFICIAL/INSTAGRAM Other actresses have also publicly described alleged inappropriate encounters involving Steven Seagal.