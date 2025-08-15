'Jersey Shore' Cast: Who Has Had Plastic Surgery?

Article continues below advertisement

Angelina Pivarnick

Source: MEGA Angelina Pivarnick has been transparent about her enhancement journey.

The cast members of Jersey Shore are not shy about their plastic surgery experiences. In a February 2020 Instagram post, Angelina Pivarnick proudly showed off her front assets in a white lacy bra to confirm she got a b--- job. A few months later, multiple media outlets claimed she shelled out $20,000 for butt lift sessions. "I was really scared to get my b---- done," Pivarnick told Page Six in December 2020. "Having injections is easy peasy, but going under the knife, like that was my first time ever." But in addition to her b---- augmentation and butt lift, a plastic surgeon said she definitely got a rhinoplasty. Dr. Richard W Westreich, a facial plastic surgeon and ENT doctor, exclusively told OK!, "I think it would be difficult to get that much contouring from a filter and have it look pretty normal like that. I honestly think she probably got a brow lift as well." "Her jawline was very square and now it’s quite heart shaped. There plenty of things you can do to achieve that," he added. "I have three or four machines in my office for jawline contouring. Some are non-invasive, some are just minimally invasive."

Article continues below advertisement

Deena Cortese

Source: MEGA Deena Cortese surprised fans with her new look in December 2024.

In a 2011 interview with Page Six at the YRB magazine party, Deena Cortese confirmed she "actually had a nose job." She did not share further details about the rhinoplasty procedure, but she sparked multiple plastic surgery claims when she posted a selfie with her son on Instagram in 2019. At the time, fans speculated that she had undergone "work" on her nose, teeth and lips. Cortese reignited the buzz following her appearance at the 15-year anniversary celebration of Jersey Shore, with many Reddit users comparing her to Pivarnick. "Deena looks like she got work or fillers," one person commented, while a second shared, "I couldn't figure out who she was either. I was like I've seen this person but they are not the same."

Article continues below advertisement

DJ Pauly D

Source: MEGA DJ Pauly D debuted his blonde hair and beard in December 2020.

DJ Pauly D never found himself at the center of plastic surgery speculation until he debuted his blonde hair and beard in December 2020. In an interview with The U.S. Sun, Dr. Anthony Youn, who has not treated the reality TV star, suspected he "may have undergone some cosmetic procedures." "I suspect that he's had a conservative upper eyelid lift, as his eyes aren't as hooded as they used to be," he explained. "He also appears to have had some Botox injections in his forehead, smoothing it out and creating a distinctive arch of his eyebrows." The plastic surgeon also pointed out the DJ "may have also undergone some laser treatments to his entire face to reduce lines and create the filtered look that he currently has."

Article continues below advertisement

Jenni 'JWoww' Farley

Source: MEGA Jenni 'JWoww' Farley got her first cosmetic surgery at 18.

In a 2018 blog post, Jenni "JWoww" Farley looked back at the "most amazing b----" she had ever seen after undergoing her first b----- augmentation when she was 18. "But 10 years later and with the birth of my angel baby Meilani, they had changed a bit, especially with breast-feeding. I wanted them really badly and Roger [Matthews] was kind of like, 'If you have to, go do it.' He loves me just the way I am, but he's not complaining about the upgrade now," she added. Farley upgraded her b---- and opted for a size 34F to "still have a soft, natural look." Other than her b--- jobs, she reportedly enhanced her appearance with the help of a "laser and injection specialist."

Article continues below advertisement

Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino

Source: MEGA Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino previously pleaded guilty to tax evasion.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Speaking in an April 2018 interview with E! News, Dr. John Tutela revealed Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino visited his office for Botox injections. "Everyone enjoyed a touch-up before filming the new show, and I think it's really helpful when being on camera," he said. "The key is not to use too much so your results remain natural and don't look overdone." Sorrentino has not publicly admitted to any plastic surgery or cosmetic procedures.

Article continues below advertisement

Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi

Source: MEGA Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi also consulted Dr. John Tutela for some enhancements.

According to Dr. Tutela, Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi came to his office for a b----- lift and implants. "This is a very common operation after pregnancy and breast feeding and is truly restorative surgery," he said. "Nicole is a great mom and lives a healthy life style. She has a diet and exercise plan in place that keeps her fit and feeling good." Reflecting on the surgery, Polizzi said on a YouTube video, "Being a mom, your b---- are destroyed after having kids, especially b-----feeding. I want to be hot for my husband, but I also want to feel great about myself, and it was an insecurity that I had." Reports also claimed Polizzi had lip fillers and Botox injections over the years.

Article continues below advertisement

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro

Source: MEGA Ronnie Ortiz-Magro reportedly did not have time to work out.

In a 2019 episode of The Doctors, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro revealed he had liposuction due to a lack of time to work out. "I've always been a workout fanatic, and I’ve also always been in shape, but it takes a lot of hard work to stay in shape," he said. "One year ago today my life completely changed. I had a little baby girl. She's like my guardian angel, and now I can't spend two to three hours every day in the gym like I used to."

Article continues below advertisement

Sammi 'Sweetheart' Giancola

Source: MEGA; @sammisweetheart/Instagram Sammi 'Sweetheart' Giancola reunited with her 'Jersey Shore' costars for her baby shower in June.

Although Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola never opened up about undergoing any plastic surgery procedures, her plastic surgeon reportedly confirmed she had a b----- augmentation. "I love photos of happy patients," Dr. Scott Newman shared in a since-deleted Instagram post alongside a selfie of Giancola. Dr. Dennis Schimpf, who has not treated Giancola, speculated that she had undergone peels or laser treatments "to reverse some of the sun damage she has experienced." "Her lips appear fuller due to filler. She has no facial expression wrinkles as a result of Botox or another neurotoxin," he continued.

Article continues below advertisement

Vinny Guadagnino

Source: MEGA Vinny Guadagnino maintains a healthy lifestyle by following a strict diet and regular exercise.