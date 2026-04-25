Justin Timberlake's 'Tense' Wife Jessica Biel Tried to Prevent Footage of Singer's DWI Footage From Being Released
April 25 2026, Published 8:05 a.m. ET
Justin Timberlake's wife Jessica Biel was the driving force behind efforts to block the release of his DWI arrest footage, sources tell OK!.
Timberlake – who rose from boy band fame to global solo stardom, achieving chart-topping albums and leading man acting roles – was seized by cops in June 2024, when the 45-year-old performer was stopped by officers on Long Island, New York, while on his The Forget Tomorrow World Tour.
Cops suspected him of driving while intoxicated after he had spent the evening at a hotel bar with friends.
In police bodycam footage from the incident that has since gone viral, Timberlake appears disoriented, telling officers he is on a world tour and groveling: "I don't know how to explain. Umm, I'm Justin Timberlake?"
He is asked to perform sobriety tests, including walking in a straight line – which he describes as "like, really hard tests" – and refuses a breathalyzer test.
Timberlake was later charged with one count of driving while intoxicated and two citations before reaching a plea deal for a lesser charge. The footage was released on March 20, heaping shame on the "Cry Me a River" singer.
Biel, 44, was said to be deeply unsettled by the prospect of the footage becoming public again.
A source close to the couple told us: "It wasn't just a casual objection – there was a very deliberate effort behind the scenes driven by Jessica to try and prevent that footage from ever becoming public, and that largely came from her concern about the fallout. For her, the entire episode has been incredibly tense and emotionally draining, and Jessica's been eager to close that chapter for good because she knows the images and behavior caught on camera don't exactly reflect Justin as the man she knows he can be."
According to the same source, Biel experienced the original arrest as a "difficult moment" and was keen to avoid reliving it through renewed public attention over the bodycam footage.
She and Timberlake, who married in 2012, share two sons, Silas, 11, and Phineas, 5.
- Justin Timberlake's Wife Jessica Biel Is 'Not Happy' About Singer's DWI Arrest Video: 'She's Disappointed'
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- 'Vulnerable' Justin Timberlake Sues to Block Release of DWI Arrest Video, Citing Privacy and Reputation Concerns
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The resurfacing of the footage has prompted concern about its impact on their family life.
"It's been a period with its fair share of ups and downs, but Jessica's priority right now is putting this incident behind her and concentrating on what comes next."
They added: "She really finds her balance when she can center her attention on their home life and dip into work on her own terms. She stands firmly by Justin, but that doesn't mean she stays silent – she's honest when something doesn't sit right with her, and this situation was definitely one where she made her feelings clear."
Legal filings show Timberlake sought to prevent the footage's release by petitioning the Suffolk County Supreme Court, arguing making the video public would constitute an invasion of privacy and cause reputational harm.
The documents stated: "Public dissemination of this footage would cause severe and irreparable harm to (Timberlake's) personal and professional reputation, subject him to public ridicule and harassment, and serve no legitimate public interest."
Ultimately, Timberlake agreed to the release of an edited version officials said would not constitute an unwarranted invasion of privacy.
Online reaction to the release of the footage was swift and brutal, with clips circulating widely across social media platforms. Commentary and trolling has focused on Timberlake's demeanor during the stop, as well as the broader implications for his public image.