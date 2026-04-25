EXCLUSIVE Justin Timberlake's 'Tense' Wife Jessica Biel Tried to Prevent Footage of Singer's DWI Footage From Being Released Source: MEGA Jessica Biel was reportedly behind efforts to stop Justin Timberlake's DWI arrest video from going public. Aaron Tinney April 25 2026, Published 8:05 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Source: MEGA Justin Timberlake was arrested for suspected driving while intoxicated.

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Source: MEGA Justin Timberlake refused to do a breathalyzer test.

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Biel, 44, was said to be deeply unsettled by the prospect of the footage becoming public again. A source close to the couple told us: "It wasn't just a casual objection – there was a very deliberate effort behind the scenes driven by Jessica to try and prevent that footage from ever becoming public, and that largely came from her concern about the fallout. For her, the entire episode has been incredibly tense and emotionally draining, and Jessica's been eager to close that chapter for good because she knows the images and behavior caught on camera don't exactly reflect Justin as the man she knows he can be." According to the same source, Biel experienced the original arrest as a "difficult moment" and was keen to avoid reliving it through renewed public attention over the bodycam footage. She and Timberlake, who married in 2012, share two sons, Silas, 11, and Phineas, 5.

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Source: MEGA Justin Timberlake's arrest was a 'difficult moment' for Jessica Biel, a source said.

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Source: MEGA Justin Timberlake wanted to block the release of his DWI arrest footage, legal filings showed.