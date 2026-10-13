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Jessie James Decker Doubles Down on Ditching Her 'Large' Implants as She Embraces Her 'Natural' Look After Plastic Surgery Transformation

Image of Jessie James Decker
Source: MEGA

Jessie James Decker revealed she no longer wants her larger implants during an appearance on a podcast.

Oct. 13 2026, Updated 11:52 a.m. ET

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Jessie James Decker is ready to say goodbye to her b---- implants as she embraces a more natural appearance.

The country singer, 38, opened up about her changing beauty preferences during a candid podcast interview, revealing once again that she no longer feels her larger implants reflect the woman she's become.

"I don't want my large implants anymore," she admitted, doubling down on her desire to ditch her plastic surgery decisions. "I feel like they just are not in this chapter of my life anymore."

Decker explained that her decision is part of a bigger transformation that has included stepping away from beauty routines she once considered essential.

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Jessie James Decker Wants to Be in Her 'Natural Element'

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Image of Jessie James Decker says she and daughter Vivianne look more alike since she stopped dyeing her hair blonde.
Source: MEGA

Jessie James Decker says she and daughter Vivianne look more alike since she stopped dyeing her hair blonde.

"I want to be in my natural element," Decker explained, pointing to her daughter Vivianne as one reason she's reconsidering her appearance.

"Because my daughter and I look a lot alike, and we look more alike than ever because I stopped dyeing my hair blonde," she shared.

The singer said she's also moved away from other cosmetic habits that once felt like necessities.

"I stopped doing all the things I thought you had to do to keep up," she explained.

For Decker, the changes have helped her feel more comfortable embracing her natural features.

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Jessie James Decker Says Giving Up Beauty Treatments Was 'Freeing'

Image of Jessie James Decker admitted giving up eyelash enhancements was difficult but described embracing her natural look as freeing.
Source: MEGA

Jessie James Decker admitted giving up eyelash enhancements was difficult but described embracing her natural look as 'freeing.'

Decker admitted that simplifying her beauty routine wasn't always easy, particularly when it came to giving up eyelash enhancements.

"It was the most freeing thing," she said of embracing her natural appearance.

"The eyelashes were hard, but I have not gone — I haven't looked back," she added.

The mother-of-four emphasized just how different her current look is from the one fans may remember.

"You are looking at me in the most natural way possible," she declared.

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Jessie James Decker Previously Considered Downsizing Her Implants

Image of Jessie James Decker previously considered downsizing her implants after revealing her b----- augmentation in 2021.
Source: MEGA

Jessie James Decker previously considered downsizing her implants after revealing her b----- augmentation in 2021.

Decker has been open about her evolving feelings toward cosmetic surgery.

Earlier this year, she discussed wanting to remove her larger implants, although she initially considered replacing them with smaller ones.

She also explained that her fitness journey had changed how she felt about their size.

The singer first revealed her b---- augmentation in 2021, saying at the time she wanted to restore fullness after having children.

Her latest comments suggest she's increasingly interested in embracing her natural appearance rather than maintaining her previous look.

Jessie James Decker Is Embracing a New Chapter of Motherhood

Image of Jesse James Decker shares four children with husband Eric Decker.
Source: @JESSIEJAMESDECKER/INSTAGRAM

Jesse James Decker shares four children with husband Eric Decker.

Decker shares four children, Vivianne, Eric Jr., Forrest and Denver, with husband Eric Decker.

Her comments about resembling Vivianne highlight how motherhood has influenced her changing relationship with beauty.

Rather than continuing routines she once believed were necessary, Decker is focusing on feeling comfortable with the features she naturally shares with her daughter.

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