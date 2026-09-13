Celebrities Who Had Their Implants Removed: Jessie James Decker, Yolanda Hadid and More

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Several celebrities have chosen to part ways with their implants after having them for years. For some, the decision stemmed from health concerns, while others simply wanted to embrace a more natural appearance. Scroll down to see which stars have spoken openly about their experiences with explant surgery.

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Adrienne Bailon-Houghton

Source: MEGA Adrienne Bailon-Houghton reportedly wanted a B cup.

Adrienne Bailon-Houghton underwent b----- augmentation when she was 19, hoping the procedure would make her feel "s--- and womanly." However, the former Cheetah Girls star got a much larger size despite requesting a B cup, prompting her to have them removed. "I got my b----- implants taken out because I looked crazy," she shared. "The insecurity was like 'I don't have big b------' to 'now everyone is looking at my b------.'"

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Ashley Tisdale

Source: MEGA Ashley Tisdale said her journey had been 'one of growth, self-discovery, self-acceptance and most importantly self-love.'

Ashley Tisdale decided to say goodbye to her implants due to "minor health issues." "Years ago, I underwent b----- enhancement surgery," she shared in a social media post. "Prior to the surgery, I constantly felt my body was less than, and thought this change would make me feel more whole and more secure about myself." The High School Musical alum said the surgery briefly boosted her confidence, but she later experienced food sensitivities, digestive problems and other unexplained symptoms. She then became "happy" to "finally be [her]" after undergoing the removal procedure.

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Ayesha Curry

Source: MEGA Ayesha Curry revealed that she had her b----- implants removed after experiencing health problems.

When Chrissy Teigen announced plans to remove her own implants in 2020, Ayesha Curry disclosed she had undergone the procedure the previous year because she felt the implants were making her sick. "Life-changing, you're gonna love it," she said of the removal surgery. "I got mine out last year. They were making me so sick."

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Camille Grammer

Source: MEGA Camille Grammer confirmed she underwent explant surgery in a social media post.

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Chrissy Teigen

Source: MEGA Chrissy Teigen underwent multiple b----- surgeries.

Teigen first got implants when she was around 20 while working as a model. In 2020, the model and cookbook author announced that she was having them removed because she wanted to feel more comfortable in clothing and while lying on her stomach. "They've been great to me for many years but I'm just over it," the model mom shared in a 2020 Instagram post. "I'd like to be able to zip a dress in my size, lay on my belly with pure comfort! No biggie! So don't worry about me! All good. I'll still have b----, they'll just be pure fat. Which is all a t-- is in the first place. A dumb, miraculous bag of fat."

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Clare Crawley

Source: MEGA Clare Crawley let go of the implants for the sake of her overall well-being.

In an Instagram post, former Bachelorette star Clare Crawley explained she opted to have her b----- implants removed amid a series of unexplained health concerns, which included inflammation, rashes and itching. "My skin has been having really bad hives and rash. My whole body is just inflamed and itchy. I've had blood test after blood test," she said, adding she later found out there was a "packet of fluid" behind one of her b----- implants.

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Crystal Hefner

Source: MEGA Crystal Hefner underwent explant surgery in June 2016.

Even Crystal Hefner let go of her augmented bustline after experiencing an array of health problems she believed were connected to the implants that "slowly poisoned her." Before the surgery, she reportedly experienced "intolerance to foods and beverages, unexplained back pain, constant neck and shoulder pain, cognitive dysfunction (brain fog, memory loss), stunted hair growth, incapacitating fatigue, burning bladder pain, low immunity, recurring infections and problems with [her] thyroid and adrenals." "I know I won't feel 100% overnight. My implants took 8 years to make me this sick, so I know it will take time to feel better," she continued.

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Danielle Staub

Source: MEGA Danielle Staub used to have DD implants.

Getting DD implants was among Danielle Staub's plastic surgery regrets. "Nobody wants to look that way anymore. I haven't wanted it for decades," she told People in an interview. "Mentally, I felt like I was trapped. I didn't have a choice. I had to heal and couldn't change it right away. And I hated them; hated the way they looked, hated the way people looked at me with them. I feel so relieved to have them out and to enter this new chapter of my life." The Real Housewives of New Jersey alum eventually had her DD implants removed after undergoing at least five b----- surgeries.

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Heather Morris

Source: MEGA Heather Morris decided her implants no longer suited her active lifestyle.

In 2011, Heather Morris revealed she had her b----- enhancements removed as they caused discomfort during exercise. "They were something I thought I wanted when I was younger, and now I don't," the Glee alum told Fitness magazine. "It was hard being active with them, because my chest was always sore. It hurt a lot, and I didn't like always being in pain, so they had to go!"

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Heidi Montag

Source: MEGA Heidi Montag infamously underwent numerous cosmetic procedures in a single day in 2009.

Heidi Montag, who made headlines after undergoing 10 plastic surgery procedures in one day, downsized her F cup implants to size D in 2013 after they became physically uncomfortable. The Hills alum explained to People in 2016, "They were so heavy they were falling through the skin. It was just too heavy for my body and I was in pain and uncomfortable all the time. I thought, 'What do I need this big of b------ for?'"

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Jessie James Decker

Source: MEGA Jessie James Decker said she wanted to reduce her b----- size.

In an Instagram Stories update shared on May 13, Jessie James Decker revealed her plans to "downsize" her "annoying" b----- implants after getting them in 2021. "I'm trying to figure out when and where, but I am ready," she said. "They have been a fun ride so to speak and I of course won't ever have small ones by any means. But the more in shape I'm getting they just become more annoying and obvious to me how big they are for my body." Three months later, she confirmed she had set a date to remove her "very large b-----" as she wanted to feel more like herself after her fitness journey helped her become more confident in her body. "I just don't feel like these big implants fit who I am anymore," she said. However, the mother-of-four clarified she planned to reduce the implants rather than removing them entirely.

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Melissa Gilbert

Source: MEGA Melissa Gilbert reduced her b----- size after years of discomfort.

In 2015, Melissa Gilbert did "one of the smartest things" she had ever done when she underwent explant surgery. She chose to keep her chest at a B cup, which reportedly made her feel healthier and better. The Little House on the Prairie actress told ABC News, "I sleep more comfortably. And the bonus is I have disc issues in my neck. And I have absolutely no pulling on my shoulders. And all the pain in my neck has completely disappeared since the surgery."

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Melissa Rycroft

Source: MEGA Melissa Rycroft announced in 2020 that she had removed her implants after experiencing complications.

"Implants are OUT," Melissa Rycroft announced on July 14, 2020. The former Bachelor star explained one implant "refused to settle right" after one reconstructive surgery, helping her realize her body did not want the implants. "Thank you for all the well wishes and prayers! I'm pretty achy, but recouping well," she added.

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Mena Suvari

Source: MEGA Mena Suvari opened up about removing her b----- implants in her 2021 memoir, The Great Peace.

In her 2021 memoir, The Great Peace, Mena Suvari revealed she got implants during a difficult period in her life but later questioned why she had undergone the procedure. The American Beauty actress later decided the implants no longer felt like part of her, and she reportedly felt a sense of freedom after having them removed.

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Pamela Anderson

Source: MEGA Pamela Anderson said she was happy with her decision to return to a more natural appearance.

Pamela Anderson had her b----- implants removed in 1999. Per the Baywatch star, having large b------ "didn't feel right anymore." "I just didn't feel like it looked very good. I was really kind of being self-conscious of it," she told Entertainment Tonight at the time. "There were no medical problems. There was no reason why I took them out. There was nothing like that."

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Sharon Osbourne

Source: MEGA Sharon Osbourne had her b----- implants removed following a medical complication.

A medical complication prompted Sharon Osbourne to undergo explant surgery in 2011. "One morning I woke up and one of my b------ was kind of much longer than the other. So I'm like looking and thinking, 'Well, this isn't right,'" she said in an October 2011 episode of The Talk. Her surgeon reportedly informed her that one of her implants had "leaked into the wall of my stomach," so she had to get them removed. "I don't feel like I have a water bed laying on my chest anymore," the star added.

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Stevie Nicks

Source: MEGA Stevie Nicks had b----- implants placed in the 1970s before removing them in the 1990s.

Fleetwood Mac singer Stevie Nicks got b----- implants in 1976, only to get rid of them in 1994 after she was diagnosed with Epstein-Barr virus. "Like cocaine, the whole world was getting them back then, and everyone was told they were safe," she told People magazine. "But I'm living proof that they aren't safe. It turned out they were totally broken."

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Tamra Judge

Source: MEGA Tamra Judge experienced autoimmune issues after getting implants.

Tamra Judge had her implants taken out to improve her health after experiencing thyroid issues, swollen joints, fatigue, and bladder, sinus and gut inflammation. The Real Housewives of Orange County star shared her decision in a playful "Bye bye bye b------" post, featuring a photo from her pre-op appointment set to *NSYNC's "Bye Bye Bye."

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Victoria Beckham

Source: MEGA Victoria Beckham acknowledged having b----- implants earlier in her career.

In a 2014 interview with Allure, Victoria Beckham revealed she no longer had her implants. The fashion designer later told Vogue U.K. that people should "just celebrate what you've got."

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Yolanda Hadid

Source: MEGA Yolanda Hadid removed her implants after discovering that silicone from a ruptured implant had leaked into her body.