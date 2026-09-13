Celebrities Who Had Their Implants Removed: Jessie James Decker, Yolanda Hadid and More
Sept. 13 2026, Published 12:05 a.m. ET
Several celebrities have chosen to part ways with their implants after having them for years.
For some, the decision stemmed from health concerns, while others simply wanted to embrace a more natural appearance. Scroll down to see which stars have spoken openly about their experiences with explant surgery.
Adrienne Bailon-Houghton
Adrienne Bailon-Houghton underwent b----- augmentation when she was 19, hoping the procedure would make her feel "s--- and womanly." However, the former Cheetah Girls star got a much larger size despite requesting a B cup, prompting her to have them removed.
"I got my b----- implants taken out because I looked crazy," she shared. "The insecurity was like 'I don't have big b------' to 'now everyone is looking at my b------.'"
Ashley Tisdale
Ashley Tisdale decided to say goodbye to her implants due to "minor health issues."
"Years ago, I underwent b----- enhancement surgery," she shared in a social media post. "Prior to the surgery, I constantly felt my body was less than, and thought this change would make me feel more whole and more secure about myself."
The High School Musical alum said the surgery briefly boosted her confidence, but she later experienced food sensitivities, digestive problems and other unexplained symptoms. She then became "happy" to "finally be [her]" after undergoing the removal procedure.
Ayesha Curry
When Chrissy Teigen announced plans to remove her own implants in 2020, Ayesha Curry disclosed she had undergone the procedure the previous year because she felt the implants were making her sick.
"Life-changing, you're gonna love it," she said of the removal surgery. "I got mine out last year. They were making me so sick."
Camille Grammer
In a January 2025 post, Camille Grammer unveiled what she called a "new look" after having her implants removed.
"New Year, new look. I was over the look of my implants and wanted the natural look. I feel much better without them," the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum, who also thanked her surgeon in the caption, wrote.
Chrissy Teigen
Teigen first got implants when she was around 20 while working as a model. In 2020, the model and cookbook author announced that she was having them removed because she wanted to feel more comfortable in clothing and while lying on her stomach.
"They've been great to me for many years but I'm just over it," the model mom shared in a 2020 Instagram post. "I'd like to be able to zip a dress in my size, lay on my belly with pure comfort! No biggie! So don't worry about me! All good. I'll still have b----, they'll just be pure fat. Which is all a t-- is in the first place. A dumb, miraculous bag of fat."
Clare Crawley
In an Instagram post, former Bachelorette star Clare Crawley explained she opted to have her b----- implants removed amid a series of unexplained health concerns, which included inflammation, rashes and itching.
"My skin has been having really bad hives and rash. My whole body is just inflamed and itchy. I've had blood test after blood test," she said, adding she later found out there was a "packet of fluid" behind one of her b----- implants.
Crystal Hefner
Even Crystal Hefner let go of her augmented bustline after experiencing an array of health problems she believed were connected to the implants that "slowly poisoned her."
Before the surgery, she reportedly experienced "intolerance to foods and beverages, unexplained back pain, constant neck and shoulder pain, cognitive dysfunction (brain fog, memory loss), stunted hair growth, incapacitating fatigue, burning bladder pain, low immunity, recurring infections and problems with [her] thyroid and adrenals."
"I know I won't feel 100% overnight. My implants took 8 years to make me this sick, so I know it will take time to feel better," she continued.
Danielle Staub
Getting DD implants was among Danielle Staub's plastic surgery regrets.
"Nobody wants to look that way anymore. I haven't wanted it for decades," she told People in an interview. "Mentally, I felt like I was trapped. I didn't have a choice. I had to heal and couldn't change it right away. And I hated them; hated the way they looked, hated the way people looked at me with them. I feel so relieved to have them out and to enter this new chapter of my life."
The Real Housewives of New Jersey alum eventually had her DD implants removed after undergoing at least five b----- surgeries.
Heather Morris
In 2011, Heather Morris revealed she had her b----- enhancements removed as they caused discomfort during exercise.
"They were something I thought I wanted when I was younger, and now I don't," the Glee alum told Fitness magazine. "It was hard being active with them, because my chest was always sore. It hurt a lot, and I didn't like always being in pain, so they had to go!"
Heidi Montag
Heidi Montag, who made headlines after undergoing 10 plastic surgery procedures in one day, downsized her F cup implants to size D in 2013 after they became physically uncomfortable.
The Hills alum explained to People in 2016, "They were so heavy they were falling through the skin. It was just too heavy for my body and I was in pain and uncomfortable all the time. I thought, 'What do I need this big of b------ for?'"
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Jessie James Decker
In an Instagram Stories update shared on May 13, Jessie James Decker revealed her plans to "downsize" her "annoying" b----- implants after getting them in 2021.
"I'm trying to figure out when and where, but I am ready," she said. "They have been a fun ride so to speak and I of course won't ever have small ones by any means. But the more in shape I'm getting they just become more annoying and obvious to me how big they are for my body."
Three months later, she confirmed she had set a date to remove her "very large b-----" as she wanted to feel more like herself after her fitness journey helped her become more confident in her body.
"I just don't feel like these big implants fit who I am anymore," she said.
However, the mother-of-four clarified she planned to reduce the implants rather than removing them entirely.
Melissa Gilbert
In 2015, Melissa Gilbert did "one of the smartest things" she had ever done when she underwent explant surgery. She chose to keep her chest at a B cup, which reportedly made her feel healthier and better.
The Little House on the Prairie actress told ABC News, "I sleep more comfortably. And the bonus is I have disc issues in my neck. And I have absolutely no pulling on my shoulders. And all the pain in my neck has completely disappeared since the surgery."
Melissa Rycroft
"Implants are OUT," Melissa Rycroft announced on July 14, 2020.
The former Bachelor star explained one implant "refused to settle right" after one reconstructive surgery, helping her realize her body did not want the implants.
"Thank you for all the well wishes and prayers! I'm pretty achy, but recouping well," she added.
Mena Suvari
In her 2021 memoir, The Great Peace, Mena Suvari revealed she got implants during a difficult period in her life but later questioned why she had undergone the procedure.
The American Beauty actress later decided the implants no longer felt like part of her, and she reportedly felt a sense of freedom after having them removed.
Pamela Anderson
Pamela Anderson had her b----- implants removed in 1999. Per the Baywatch star, having large b------ "didn't feel right anymore."
"I just didn't feel like it looked very good. I was really kind of being self-conscious of it," she told Entertainment Tonight at the time. "There were no medical problems. There was no reason why I took them out. There was nothing like that."
Sharon Osbourne
A medical complication prompted Sharon Osbourne to undergo explant surgery in 2011.
"One morning I woke up and one of my b------ was kind of much longer than the other. So I'm like looking and thinking, 'Well, this isn't right,'" she said in an October 2011 episode of The Talk.
Her surgeon reportedly informed her that one of her implants had "leaked into the wall of my stomach," so she had to get them removed.
"I don't feel like I have a water bed laying on my chest anymore," the star added.
Stevie Nicks
Fleetwood Mac singer Stevie Nicks got b----- implants in 1976, only to get rid of them in 1994 after she was diagnosed with Epstein-Barr virus.
"Like cocaine, the whole world was getting them back then, and everyone was told they were safe," she told People magazine. "But I'm living proof that they aren't safe. It turned out they were totally broken."
Tamra Judge
Tamra Judge had her implants taken out to improve her health after experiencing thyroid issues, swollen joints, fatigue, and bladder, sinus and gut inflammation. The Real Housewives of Orange County star shared her decision in a playful "Bye bye bye b------" post, featuring a photo from her pre-op appointment set to *NSYNC's "Bye Bye Bye."
Victoria Beckham
In a 2014 interview with Allure, Victoria Beckham revealed she no longer had her implants.
The fashion designer later told Vogue U.K. that people should "just celebrate what you've got."
Yolanda Hadid
"Living in a body free of b----- implants, fillers, Botox, extensions, and all the BS I thought I needed in order to keep up with what society conditioned me to believe what a s--- woman should look like until the toxicity of it all almost killed me," Yolanda Hadid opened up about the removal surgery in 2019.
She continued, "It took me many years of undoing some bad choices I made for myself before I finally found the freedom to sustainable internal beauty and acceptance of what is the best version of myself by nobody's standards but my own."