Jill Biden Defends Husband Joe After He Pardoned Son Hunter: 'We Could Not Let Our Son Go to Jail'

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Former first lady Jill Biden strongly defended her husband Joe Biden’s decision to pardon Hunter Biden, stating the family “just could not let our son go to jail.” In a CBS Sunday Morning interview with Rita Braver, Jill, 74, opened up about the political and personal calculations behind the full executive pardon. During the televised chat, she outlined several reasons why the family felt the sweeping pardon was justified, despite the former president’s repeated public promises he would not grant one.

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Source: MEGA The Bidens felt Donald Trump would unfairly target Hunter if he wasn't pardoned.

The former FLOTUS explained Donald Trump's election victory changed everything. The family became certain that the incoming Trump administration and a shifted Justice Department would go after Hunter, 56. “When Trump was elected, things changed,” Jill said, “and we knew that he would target Hunter. And we just could not let our son go to jail on a charge that no one would go — I mean, no one has ever gone to jail for.”

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Inside Hunter Biden's Scandal

Source: MEGA 'We just could not let our son go to jail on a charge... that no one has ever gone to jail for,' said the former first lady.

In June 2024, Hunter was convicted of three felonies related to purchasing a revolver in 2018 while battling a drug addiction and falsifying the background check paperwork. In September 2024, he pleaded guilty to nine federal tax evasion charges. Interestingly, while Donald has never been personally convicted of tax evasion, two subsidiaries of his company, the Trump Corporation and Trump Payroll Corp., were convicted of criminal tax fraud in 2022. The Trump Organization was found guilty of running a 15-year scheme that helped top executives dodge taxes on job perks. Most recently, the DOJ signed an agreement permanently barring the IRS from auditing or pursuing past tax claims against the president, his sons, and his affiliated businesses and trusts. This addendum resolved a $10 billion lawsuit Donald filed against the IRS for leaking his returns, though it prompted intense political scrutiny.

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Source: MEGA Jill Biden 'truly supported' her husband pardoning Hunter.

When asked if she actively pressured her husband into reversing his stance, Jill clarified she "truly supported it": "I wanted him to pardon Hunter at that point, and I agreed with Joe.” When questioned about why the 46th president took the historically rare step of issuing preemptive pardons to several other family members before leaving office, Jill offered the same rationale — because the former president believed they would also become political targets under the new administration.

Donald Trump Has Issued Over 1,000 Pardons

Source: MEGA Donald Trump has pardoned more than 1,500 individuals involved in the January 6 attack on the Capitol.