Anna Duggar's Sister Faces Backlash for Criticizing Transgender Community: 'Worry About What Happens in Your Own Family'

The mother-of-six — soon to be seven — said that all of their children are "anticipating" finding out the gender of their newest sibling.

"I’m so grateful that God gets to choose the gender in a world that is so confused these days with gender and identity," she told her followers. "In Genesis 1, God made male and female and called it after he made it very good. And I am so grateful that God has a plan for each one of us and what he has made, it is amazing and it’s perfect."

"It’s so sad to me to see the confusion that’s even being trained and taught in this generation," she added. "I want to encourage you to stand for what the Bible calls good."