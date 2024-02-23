Anna Duggar's Sister Faces Backlash for Criticizing Transgender Community: 'Worry About What Happens in Your Own Family'
Anna Duggar's sister, Priscilla, found herself in hot water after turning her pregnancy announcement into a platform to speak out against the transgender community.
"We have some super exciting news to let you know that God has given us another little blessing due in July," the 37-year-old shared in an Instagram video posted on Thursday, February 22. "We are so excited. Our kids are super excited."
The mother-of-six — soon to be seven — said that all of their children are "anticipating" finding out the gender of their newest sibling.
"I’m so grateful that God gets to choose the gender in a world that is so confused these days with gender and identity," she told her followers. "In Genesis 1, God made male and female and called it after he made it very good. And I am so grateful that God has a plan for each one of us and what he has made, it is amazing and it’s perfect."
"It’s so sad to me to see the confusion that’s even being trained and taught in this generation," she added. "I want to encourage you to stand for what the Bible calls good."
Critics flocked to the comments section to slam Priscilla for choosing that particular moment to discuss her personal beliefs on gender identity.
One user asked, "Can you consider the possibility that God also created transgender people?" while another pointed out, "It kind of seems like you are being judgmental. Doesn’t the Bible frown against that as well? Jesus loved all and did not pass his judgment on others. Why do you see fit to do that?"
"It’s so sad to me that you took an announcement of something happy for your family to judge other people and their families," a third person penned.
Others called out Josh Duggar's sister-in-law for being so focused on the LGBTQ+ community when her brother-in-law had been convicted on child pornography charges.
"It’s more confusing to your children to realize what their uncle has done. Maybe you should be more worried about what happens in your own family instead of judging others?" one user suggested. Another quipped, "Well, clearly safer for any child to be in a room full of trans people than guys from your extended family...."
As OK! previously reported, Josh — who shares kids Mackynzie, Michael, Marcus, Meredith, Mason, Maryella and Madyson with Anna — was found guilty of receiving and possessing child pornography in December 2021.
He was later sentenced to more than 12 years behind bars. He is currently serving his sentence at Federal Correctional Facility Seagoville in Texas.
At the hearing, Judge Timothy L. Brooks called his crimes "the sickest of the sick."
"You have done some very bad things. But in your life as a whole, you’ve done good things…The true test of a man’s character is what a man does when no one is watching," he said at the time. "I find it aggravating about the lack of responsibility."