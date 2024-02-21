Melania Trump Appears Very 'Comfortable' With Donald in Resurfaced 2005 Interview: '30 Years Later It's a Different Story'

Melania agreed they had "great chemistry and energy" from the first time that they met.

"We had a great time," she gushed. "We started to talk. And, you know, something was there right away."

Viewers in the comments section marveled at the difference in their behavior around each other as opposed to the model's seemingly colder demeanor in recent years.

"Wow, I never heard her talk or smile so much! She looks very youthful here," one person pointed out, and another agreed, "It's the most I've ever heard her talk."