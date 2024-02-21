Melania Trump Appears Very 'Comfortable' With Donald in Resurfaced 2005 Interview: '30 Years Later It's a Different Story'
Melania and Donald Trump's body language and behavior around each other has changed over the years, according to viewers who watched a resurfaced 2005 video of the couple with CNN's Larry King.
In one portion of the clip, the pair — who had recently gotten married at the time — discussed how they met.
"I went crazy. I was actually supposed to meet somebody else," the now embattled ex-president told the late television host. "There was this great supermodel sitting next to Melania."
"I was supposed to meet this supermodel," he added. "They said, 'Look, there's so and so.' I said, 'Forget about her. Who is the one on the left?' And it was Melania."
Melania agreed they had "great chemistry and energy" from the first time that they met.
"We had a great time," she gushed. "We started to talk. And, you know, something was there right away."
Viewers in the comments section marveled at the difference in their behavior around each other as opposed to the model's seemingly colder demeanor in recent years.
"Wow, I never heard her talk or smile so much! She looks very youthful here," one person pointed out, and another agreed, "It's the most I've ever heard her talk."
A third said, "At that time, Melania felt very comfortable with Trump," and a fourth noted, "This is the time with Trump wasn’t a crazy man. He behaved his self at that time to earn Melania trust. 30 years later, it’s a different story."
Donald later quipped that they hadn't had a single argument after being together for five years — something that several of the users had a difficult time believing.
"Never had an argument until she slapped his hand away on the tarmac," one viewer replied, referring to a famous, photographed incident where Melania appeared to brush off Donald's alleged attempts at holding her hand.
Another person pointed out that the following year, while Melania was pregnant with their son, Barron, the controversial businessman allegedly slept with adult film star Stormy Daniels.
As OK! previously reported, a grand jury voted to indict Donald on 34 counts of falsifying business documents in connection with a 2016 hush money payment made to Stormy to allegedly keep her from speaking publicly about their affair.