OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Melania Trump
OK LogoNEWS

Melania Trump Appears Very 'Comfortable' With Donald in Resurfaced 2005 Interview: '30 Years Later It's a Different Story'

melania trump very comfortable donald resurfaced interviewpp
Source: mega
By:

Feb. 21 2024, Published 3:45 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Melania and Donald Trump's body language and behavior around each other has changed over the years, according to viewers who watched a resurfaced 2005 video of the couple with CNN's Larry King.

In one portion of the clip, the pair — who had recently gotten married at the time — discussed how they met.

Article continues below advertisement
melania trump very comfortable donald resurfaced interview
Source: mega

Donald and Melania Trump got married in 2005.

"I went crazy. I was actually supposed to meet somebody else," the now embattled ex-president told the late television host. "There was this great supermodel sitting next to Melania."

"I was supposed to meet this supermodel," he added. "They said, 'Look, there's so and so.' I said, 'Forget about her. Who is the one on the left?' And it was Melania."

Article continues below advertisement
melania trump very comfortable donald resurfaced interview
Source: mega

They share one son, Barron Trump, together.

Article continues below advertisement

Melania agreed they had "great chemistry and energy" from the first time that they met.

"We had a great time," she gushed. "We started to talk. And, you know, something was there right away."

Viewers in the comments section marveled at the difference in their behavior around each other as opposed to the model's seemingly colder demeanor in recent years.

"Wow, I never heard her talk or smile so much! She looks very youthful here," one person pointed out, and another agreed, "It's the most I've ever heard her talk."

Article continues below advertisement
melania trump very comfortable donald resurfaced interview
Source: mega

One viewer of the 2005 interview claimed Melania Trump appeared 'very comfortable' with her husband.

MORE ON:
Melania Trump
Article continues below advertisement

A third said, "At that time, Melania felt very comfortable with Trump," and a fourth noted, "This is the time with Trump wasn’t a crazy man. He behaved his self at that time to earn Melania trust. 30 years later, it’s a different story."

Donald later quipped that they hadn't had a single argument after being together for five years — something that several of the users had a difficult time believing.

Article continues below advertisement
melania trump very comfortable donald resurfaced interview
Source: mega

Donald Trump is facing 91 felony counts.

Article continues below advertisement

"Never had an argument until she slapped his hand away on the tarmac," one viewer replied, referring to a famous, photographed incident where Melania appeared to brush off Donald's alleged attempts at holding her hand.

Another person pointed out that the following year, while Melania was pregnant with their son, Barron, the controversial businessman allegedly slept with adult film star Stormy Daniels.

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!

As OK! previously reported, a grand jury voted to indict Donald on 34 counts of falsifying business documents in connection with a 2016 hush money payment made to Stormy to allegedly keep her from speaking publicly about their affair.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.