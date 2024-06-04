'Stay Out of It!': Megyn Kelly Slams President Joe Biden for Supporting Son Hunter Before Federal Gun Trial
Megyn Kelly criticized President Joe Biden for publicly sharing words of love and support for his son Hunter as jury selection began for his federal gun trial.
On the Monday, June 3, installment of "The Megyn Kelly Show" on SiriusXM, the journalist called the speech a "clear attempt" to "influence" people in Delaware where the case is being held.
"It’s not appropriate for a sitting president of the United States to be commenting on any sort of a criminal case," she added. "I said this last week when he commented on Trump. Stay out of it! Stop it!"
"The Trump case still has to go up on appeal, your son’s case is in the process of jury selection. So be quiet! Shut up!" she said firmly. "Pipe down, you don’t have to comment on everything."
As OK! previously reported, President Biden said that he loves his son and is "proud of the man he is today" for overcoming his battles with addiction on Monday.
"Hunter’s resilience in the face of adversity and the strength he has brought to his recovery are inspiring to us," he said at the time. "As the President, I don’t and won’t comment on pending federal cases, but as a Dad, I have boundless love for my son, confidence in him, and respect for his strength."
- Megyn Kelly Claims the 'Country Has Been Disgraced' After Donald Trump Guilty Verdict
- 'Oh, For F---'s Sake': Megyn Kelly and Bill Maher Spar as She Reveals She's Voting for Donald Trump Again
- Megyn Kelly Mocks Kamala Harris for Trying to Seem Relatable by Telling Young Leaders to 'Kick That F------ Door Down’
The 54-year-old pleaded not guilty to illegally purchasing and possessing a weapon after allegedly lying on the application regarding drug use.
On Tuesday, June 4, opening statements for the high-profile trial began. Hunter's defense lawyer Abbe Lowell gave a lengthy statement claiming that the evidence did not support that his client had actually been using illicit substances at the time when he purchased the gun.
He also alleged, "The gun was never loaded. It was never carried around."
Abbe also pointed out Hunter's history with substance abuse and trauma throughout his life. He reminded the courtroom that they "have to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Hunter knowingly violated the law."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
FBI agent Erika Jensen is the prosecution's first witness. She will be showing the jury digital evidence discovered on Hunter's infamous laptop related to the case.