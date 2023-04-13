Jimmy Kimmel Roasts Donald Trump's '45-Minute Blabfest' With Tucker Carlson: 'He Is Not A Stable Genius'

After Donald Trump sat down with Tucker Carlson to discuss his arrest and arraignment, Jimmy Kimmel couldn't help but poke fun at some of the lies the former president, 76, told the public.

The comedian, 55, called the interview “a 45-minute blabfest,” going on to say it made “one thing very clear: the fact that Donald Trump is a profoundly stupid person.”

“It was quite a chat. Trump covered everything from World War III, which he seems to be rooting for, to wanting to take the president of China to a Broadway show, and also he — as he often does — managed to shoo in some thoughts about the N-word," he said, referring to nuclear word.