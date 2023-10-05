'He's a Married Man!': Jimmy Kimmel Mocks Marjorie Taylor Greene's Infatuation With Donald Trump
Jimmy Kimmel is feeling some vibes between Marjorie Taylor Greene and Donald Trump.
On Tuesday, October 3, Kevin McCarthy made U.S. history when he became the first Speaker of the House to be voted out. The following day, the late-night talk show host mocked the MAGA-loving Georgia representative after playing a clip of Greene suggesting that Trump should take over the job.
"We want him back as president," Greene said in the clip of her Wednesday appearance on the Real America’s Voice news network. "So why not make him Speaker of the House, even if it’s an interim speaker, while we work to find another speaker?"
"Anyone that wants to run for Speaker, the only way to earn my vote is to beat President Trump," Greene concluded.
"He’s never going to have s-- with you, Marge," Kimmel joked on the Wednesday, October 4, installment of Jimmy Kimmel Live. "Stop it! He’s a married man!"
Kimmel also pointed out that Trump already has his hands full. He's been indicted four times this year, resulting in 91 felony counts. Trump is also currently in the middle of a $250 million fraud trial in Manhattan after a judge ruled that he'd misrepresented the worth of several of his properties and other assets.
Despite the embattled former POTUS' flurry of legal woes, Trump didn't close the door on the possibility of taking the job when talking with reporters at the Manhattan courthouse on Wednesday, October 4.
"A lot of people have been calling me about speaker," he said at the time. "All I can say is we will do whatever is best for the country and other Republican Party and people."
However, Trump added that his current focus was on the 2024 election.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
As OK! previously reported, CNN correspondent Maggie Haberman speculated that Trump was purposely leaving "as many options open as possible."
"This is often how he decides what he’s doing. I think he waited to see where McCarthy was," she said earlier this week. "I think that he sees this as some kind of an activity that he can be talked about in, witness people are talking about him, running for Speaker, which, Donald Trump has a long history of people, running non-organic drafts, for him. This has the same feel."