'He's a Married Man!': Jimmy Kimmel Mocks Marjorie Taylor Greene's Infatuation With Donald Trump

Despite the embattled former POTUS' flurry of legal woes, Trump didn't close the door on the possibility of taking the job when talking with reporters at the Manhattan courthouse on Wednesday, October 4.

"A lot of people have been calling me about speaker," he said at the time. "All I can say is we will do whatever is best for the country and other Republican Party and people."

However, Trump added that his current focus was on the 2024 election.

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!