OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Jimmy Kimmel
Politics

Jimmy Kimmel Slams 'Nut Job' Donald Trump's 'Incoherent' State of the Union Speech, Jokes About President's 'Dementia'

split photo of jimmy kimmel and donald trump
Source: mega

The late-night host mocked Donald Trump's long, 'angry' speech.

Feb. 25 2026, Published 5:14 p.m. ET

Jimmy Kimmel laid into Donald Trump following his long-winded State of the Union address on Tuesday, February 24.

The late-night host started his monologue Tuesday by taking aim at the length of the speech, quipping, "When you ramble mostly incoherently for two hours, is that technically still a speech or does it at some point become a conniption thing?"

"The speech went on so long, Kristi Noem's dog shot itself," he added, referencing how the Department of Homeland Security Secretary admitted to gunning down her puppy.

Source: @dom_lucre/X
'Trump's Dementia Really Makes Me Miss Joe Biden's Dementia'

image of Jimmy Kimmel joked that Joe Biden's 'dementia' was 'much friendlier.'
Source: mega

Jimmy Kimmel joked that Joe Biden's 'dementia' was 'much friendlier.'

Kimmel got more serious when he responded to what Trump had to say.

The comedian expressed outrage at a moment 50 minutes into the speech in which the POTUS described Somalis living in Minnesota as people who are "plundering America," and urged the audience to stand if they agreed that "the first duty of the American government is to protect American citizens, not illegal aliens."

When many Democrats in the chamber refused to stand, he lashed out, angrily calling them "crazy," to which Kimmel replied, "I have to say, Trump’s dementia really makes me miss Joe Biden’s dementia. It was a much friendlier dementia."

'A Nut Job Wannabe King'

image of 'We have a nut job wannabe king who’s doing everything he can to censor opinions he doesn’t want to hear,' the host declared.
Source: mega

'We have a nut job wannabe king who’s doing everything he can to censor opinions he doesn’t want to hear,' the host declared.

"Here’s the real State of the Union, OK?" the host continued. "We have a nut job wannabe king who’s doing everything he can to censor opinions he doesn’t want to hear. He has his goons arresting, incarcerating, and killing American citizens."

"He’s protecting p-------- and won’t explain it," he ranted, referring to late s-- offender Jeffrey Epstein and his massive social network.

"He’s lining the pockets of billionaires all while neglecting the sick, the poor, the hungry," he went on. "In the name of Jesus, by the way, who you can read all about in the Donald Trump edition of the God Bless the USA Bible that is made in China and available for $99.99."

Donald Trump Named Jimmy Kimmel in a Fundraising Email Recently

image of Jimmy Kimmel Kimmel has made roasting the president an integral part of his show in recent years.
Source: mega; Jimmy Kimmel Live/Youtube

Jimmy Kimmel Kimmel has made roasting the president an integral part of his show in recent years.

Kimmel has made roasting the president an integral part of his show in recent years, especially since Trump took office for the second time last January.

The two have been enemies, so much so that the comic was named-checked in a recent fundraising email Trump sent out to his supporters, which Kimmel subsequently mocked during Monday's episode.

The email read, "Hey, did you see it? Rating-starved hack Jimmy Kimmel is back at it again. He’s on his failing late-night show, which by the way has terrible numbers. Just total disaster numbers, trying to mock you and our movement. The poor guy just loves to have my name in his mouth because he knows that without Trump, he’d have no career at all. He thinks he can sit in his Hollywood studio and laugh at the greatest political movement in the history of our country."

image of The president could be Jimmy Kimmel's final guest in May 2027.
Source: mega

The president could be Jimmy Kimmel's final guest in May 2027.

"Yeah, he does. Sometimes I stand, sometimes I sit and laugh," Kimmel replied, before adding, "Why is the president in his second term even sending fundraising emails?" he added.

Despite their bitter feud, it's rumored that Trump will appear as Kimmel's final guest when Jimmy Kimmel Live! wraps in May 2027.

