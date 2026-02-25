Jimmy Kimmel Slams 'Nut Job' Donald Trump's 'Incoherent' State of the Union Speech, Jokes About President's 'Dementia'

Article continues below advertisement

Jimmy Kimmel laid into Donald Trump following his long-winded State of the Union address on Tuesday, February 24. The late-night host started his monologue Tuesday by taking aim at the length of the speech, quipping, "When you ramble mostly incoherently for two hours, is that technically still a speech or does it at some point become a conniption thing?" "The speech went on so long, Kristi Noem's dog shot itself," he added, referencing how the Department of Homeland Security Secretary admitted to gunning down her puppy.

🔥🚨BREAKING: Jimmy Kimmel released his reaction to Donald Trump’s State of The Union Address which according to his show schedule that I pulled up he filmed this at 4:30 PM PST which was recorded during the day many hours before STOU.



Source: @dom_lucre/X

'Trump's Dementia Really Makes Me Miss Joe Biden's Dementia'

Source: mega Jimmy Kimmel joked that Joe Biden's 'dementia' was 'much friendlier.'

Kimmel got more serious when he responded to what Trump had to say. The comedian expressed outrage at a moment 50 minutes into the speech in which the POTUS described Somalis living in Minnesota as people who are "plundering America," and urged the audience to stand if they agreed that "the first duty of the American government is to protect American citizens, not illegal aliens." When many Democrats in the chamber refused to stand, he lashed out, angrily calling them "crazy," to which Kimmel replied, "I have to say, Trump’s dementia really makes me miss Joe Biden’s dementia. It was a much friendlier dementia."

'A Nut Job Wannabe King'

Source: mega 'We have a nut job wannabe king who’s doing everything he can to censor opinions he doesn’t want to hear,' the host declared.

"Here’s the real State of the Union, OK?" the host continued. "We have a nut job wannabe king who’s doing everything he can to censor opinions he doesn’t want to hear. He has his goons arresting, incarcerating, and killing American citizens." "He’s protecting p-------- and won’t explain it," he ranted, referring to late s-- offender Jeffrey Epstein and his massive social network. "He’s lining the pockets of billionaires all while neglecting the sick, the poor, the hungry," he went on. "In the name of Jesus, by the way, who you can read all about in the Donald Trump edition of the God Bless the USA Bible that is made in China and available for $99.99."

Donald Trump Named Jimmy Kimmel in a Fundraising Email Recently

Source: mega; Jimmy Kimmel Live/Youtube Jimmy Kimmel Kimmel has made roasting the president an integral part of his show in recent years.

Kimmel has made roasting the president an integral part of his show in recent years, especially since Trump took office for the second time last January. The two have been enemies, so much so that the comic was named-checked in a recent fundraising email Trump sent out to his supporters, which Kimmel subsequently mocked during Monday's episode. The email read, "Hey, did you see it? Rating-starved hack Jimmy Kimmel is back at it again. He’s on his failing late-night show, which by the way has terrible numbers. Just total disaster numbers, trying to mock you and our movement. The poor guy just loves to have my name in his mouth because he knows that without Trump, he’d have no career at all. He thinks he can sit in his Hollywood studio and laugh at the greatest political movement in the history of our country."

Source: mega The president could be Jimmy Kimmel's final guest in May 2027.