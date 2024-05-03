'This Is Rough on Him': Jen Psaki and George Conway Mock Donald Trump's Denial of Falling Asleep in Court
Outspoken Donald Trump critic and Lincoln Project co-founder George Conway appeared on MSNBC's Inside with Jen Psaki to mock the former president for denying reports about him passing out in court during his hush money criminal trial.
The former president has reportedly been falling asleep on several occasions throughout his New York trial, where he has pleaded not guilty to 34 felony counts of falsifying business records.
On Thursday, Trump denied those reports, taking to his social media platform, Truth Social, to write, “Contrary to the FAKE NEWS MEDIA, I don’t fall asleep during the Crooked D.A.’s Witch Hunt, especially not today. I simply close my beautiful blue eyes, sometimes, listen intensely, and take it ALL in!!!”
Psaki told Conway, “I have been wondering all day what you thought of this Trump post.”
“That is just so perfect Donald Trump,” he replied. “His reputation really has been in the past that he’s Sleepy Donald. I’ve talked to people – journalists – who interviewed him, wrote books about him back in the day and he never showed up in the office at Trump Tower before 11:00 a.m. or rarely ever, apparently. And we know what he did at the White House."
"He was not there in the morning. He wasn’t an early riser to read his important briefing books," Conway continued. "This is rough on him. He’s got to get up early every morning.”
“Not as much Diet Coke,” Psaki quipped.
After the court adjourned on Thursday, May 2, Trump addressed reporters railing against his prosecution and the gag order imposed on him by Judge Juan Merchan, who fined the former president $9,000 for violating it.
“So, we’re doing well,” Trump said, touting unspecified poll numbers of himself against President Joe Biden. “The polls are good despite that. The polls are extremely good. The best we’ve ever had and it looks like we’re doing very well.”
According to Real Clear Politics, the former president is only averaging 1.5 points ahead of Biden in national polls, with several outlets listing the race as a statistical tie.
Trump's biggest obstacles are his four criminal indictments in New York, D.C., Georgia and Florida. His charges range from fraud to the mishandling of classified documents at Mar-a-Lago.
Trump has denied all criminal wrongdoing and called the indictments "nothing but political witch hunts" orchestrated by Biden and the Democrats.