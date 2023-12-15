Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Release Their Annual Holiday Card Days After Kate Middleton and Prince William's Photoshop Fail
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry released their anticipated annual Christmas card, and the duo used it to highlight their charitable efforts instead of showing off their kids.
"We wish you a very happy holiday season," the Sussexes festive note read on the Archewell website. "Thanks for all the support in 2023!"
The couple included an image of themselves enjoying the Invictus Games and linked the card to the Archewell 2022-2023 impact report.
The Sussexes' holiday celebration occurred just a few days after Kate Middleton and Prince William were accused of poorly photoshopping their Noel greeting.
The Prince and Princess of Wales posted an image on Instagram of the family-of-five wearing matching jeans and crisp white button-downs, but some fans noticed William's leg was missing and Prince Louis' middle finger seemingly disappeared.
A source told an outlet the parents were “embarrassed” and they “were as shocked as everyone else" by the final product.
Although the Sussexes have been quiet about William and Kate, they were vocal about Archewell's accomplishments despite its $11 million drop in donations.
"We believe in the power of community building as a potent and transformative solution for mental wellness, the cornerstone of our collective well-being," their report read.
"This belief shapes everything we do, as we reach communities locally and globally to inspire positive change through lasting solutions. Through these stories of impact, we can find inspiration," the statement continued. "And in these moments, we find joy."
- Royal Family War: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Release Archewell Foundation Promotional Video Hours After Kate Middleton Volunteers With Her Kids
- Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Leave Archie & Lilibet Out Of 2022 Christmas Card
- Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Unveil Adorable Family Christmas Card Featuring Baby Archie
Archewell took an interest in developing cybersecurity strategies that amplify disenfranchised communities and protect youngsters.
"As technology continues to rapidly evolve, it’s critical that equal investments are made to safeguard vulnerable populations and give voice to families who are navigating the digital age as they raise the next generation," they penned.
"We create safe spaces where parents and young people can come together to share their experiences and collaborate to develop solutions, support one another, and advocate for change," the statement read.
On the day the Sussexes published their highlight reel, Kate was seen serving a baby bank alongside Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Louis just a few hours prior.
“Here there’s lots of people who give up their time and there are lots of volunteers who come and help,” Kate told her kids as they grabbed gifts out of the car. “And so you’re the volunteers for this evening.”
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Kate has been a champion for kids and often takes on patronages associated with Britain's youngest citizens, and the former Duchess of Cambridge explained the importance of childhood development.
"Our experiences, relationships and surroundings during early childhood lay foundations that shape the rest of our lives, and future society," William and Kate wrote in an Instagram caption. "Supporting parents and carers, who are doing their best to provide for their families in challenging circumstances is essential and can have a life-changing impact."
"Baby Banks are warm, caring places for families to access equipment, products, clothes and toys to help relieve some of the stresses creating significant pressures on people caring for babies and young children," the post said.
Sources spoke to Us Weekly.