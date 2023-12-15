Queen Camilla Is Set to Release Her Own Podcast After Meghan Markle's 'Archetypes' Podcast Failed to Take Off

The "Reading Room" is an extension of the Queen's book club which she established in 2021, and Her Majesty will use her status to celebrate literature and impactful authors.

The "Reading Room" is part of an existing royal initiative, while Meghan hoped to build an independent platform so she could "investigate, dissect, and subvert the labels that try to hold women back." Despite Meghan's A-list guests and admirable aspirations, she failed to maintain a consistent audience and meet Spotify's expectations.

In June, Spotify announced they were parting ways with Meghan months after "Archetypes" wrapped its first season.

"Spotify and Archewell Audio have mutually agreed to part ways and are proud of the series we made together," the companies said in a mutual statement.